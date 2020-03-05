Genesis Announces 2021 Genesis GV80 Pricing; Starts At Competitive $48,900

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Genesis GV80 goes on sale this summer with a 2.5T inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine or a 3.5T V-6 twin-turbocharged engine. GV80s equipped with the 2.5T engine will be available with rear-wheel drive (RWD) or optional all-wheel drive (AWD), with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $48,900. GV80s equipped with the 3.5T engine are available only with all-wheel drive (AWD).

Each GV80 2.5T drivetrain variant (RWD or AWD) is offered in three trim levels: Standard, ADVANCED, and PRESTIGE; while GV80 3.5T variants (AWD), are available in four trim levels: Standard, ADVANCED, ADVANCED+ and PRESTIGE. Every GV80 SUV comes standard with class-leading active and passive safety technology, highly refined luxury interior appointments and driver-focused features.

"To our valued customers, we can't wait to show you how much design, quality and technology you'll find in our all-new GV80 SUV. To our near-future customers who've already initiated over 6,000 reservations for the GV80, we can hardly wait to have you driving your new Genesis," said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO, Genesis Motor North America. He continued, "To our competitors, consider the GV80's pricing a shot across the bow. To our business partners, we can't wait to grow together with you, to new heights, over the next several years."

GV80 Trim MSRP GV80 2.5T RWD Standard $48,900 GV80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED $52,800 GV80 2.5T RWD PRESTIGE $57,050 GV80 2.5T AWD Standard $54,650 GV80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED $59,000 GV80 2.5T AWD PRESTIGE $63,400 GV80 3.5T AWD Standard $59,150 GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED $64,350 GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED+ $65,050 GV80 3.5T AWD PRESTIGE $70,950

Additionally, Metallic and Pearl Paint Colors are a standalone $400 option.

GV802.5T RWD Standard: $48,900

The list of standard features on the GV80 2.5T RWD trim is very competitive.

Mechanical

• 2.5L I4 T-GDI • 8-speed AT SBW w/Paddle-Shifters

•Electric Parking Brake (EPB) w/Auto Hold • Multi-link Front & Rear Suspension w/ Self-Leveling • Ventilated Front & Rear Disc Brakes • Drive Mode Select w/Individual Mode Setting • R-MDPS w/Variable Gear Ratio Steering



Exterior

• 19-inch Alloy Wheels

• Dual Muffler

• LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)

• Full LED Quad Headlights • Full LED Rear Combination Lamps

• High Beam Assist (HBA)

• Power-folding EC Outside Mirrors w/Turn-signal Indicator &

Genesis Logo Puddle Lamps

• Privacy Glass Rear Side & Back Windows



Interior

• 5-Passenger Seating (2 + 3)

• 40/20/40 2nd Row Folding Seats

• Leatherette Seating Surface

• 12-way Power Front Seats (with 4-way Power Lumbar)

• Smart Posture Care System

• Heated Front Seats

• Integrated Memory System (2-Settings) • Front Passenger Seat Walk-in Device

• Touch type Dual Zone Climate Control (HVAC)

• Piano Black Gloss Trim •Leatherette wrapped /stitched Upper IP •Door Panels w/Perforated Leatherette Inserts

• Metal door scuff

• Leather Steering Wheel

• Adjustable Interior Ambient Lighting



Safety

• Vehicle Stability Management w/ESC & TCS

• 10 Airbags – Driver side knee, advanced front, enhanced

front side & rollover-sensing side curtain, rear seat-

mounted side impact airbags, center airbag

• Front & Rear Outboard Seatbelt Pre-tensioner

• Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Individual)

• Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist w/ Pedestrian &

Cyclist detection, Junction & Lane-Change Assist, and

Evasive Steering Assist

• Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist

• Rain-sensing Wipers • Smart Cruise Control

• Parking Distance Warning (Front & Rear)

• Highway Driving Assist II

• Driver Attention Warning

• Lane Keeping Assist

• Lane Following Assist

• Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist

• Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist

• Safe Exit Assist w/Power Child Lock

• Auto Defog



Convenience

• Proximity Key w/Push Button Start

• Proximity Sensor on Front Doors

• Power Hands-free Smart Liftgate w/ Auto Open

• Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel

• Power Windows w/Front & Rear Auto Down/Up

• Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines

• EC Inside Mirror w/ HomeLink

• Steering Wheel Mtd. Audio, Cruise & Phone Controls • Illuminated Vanity Mirrors w/Dual Sunvisor Extensions

• Map lights, Dome Light, Cargo Light

• Dual Zone Climate Control w/ micro filter

• Dual USB Front (R 2.1A, 1 with data + 1 charge only)

• Dual USB 2nd Row (charge only)

• 12V power outlets (1 Front/1 Cargo)

• Cargo Cover •Towing Wiring



Multimedia / Infotainment

• Premium AVN 14.5" HD Screen

• Premium Audio with 12 Speakers

• 8" Color LCD Cluster Display + Analog Gauges

• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto • Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System

• Genesis Connected Services • Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines

• AM/FM/XM Radio®/HD Radio®





GV80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED: $52,800 (ADVANCED trim adds):

Includes all above-referenced GV80 2.5T RWD Standard content plus:

ADVANCED adds (from Standard):

•Panoramic Roof

• Matte Finish Wood Trim

• Ventilated Front Seats

• Manual Rear Side Shades

• Digital Key (NFC) • Heated Steering Wheel

• Rear Cargo 110V AC Power

• Wireless Device Charger

• Rear Occupant Alert

• Lexicon Premium Audio w/21-Speakers

GV80 2.5T RWD PRESTIGE: $57,050 (PRESTIGE trim adds):

Includes all above-referenced GV80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED content plus:

PRESTIGE adds (from ADVANCED):

• Leather Seating Surfaces

• 20" Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires

- Front & Rear: 265/50R20

• Surround View Monitor

• Blind-Spot View Monitor • Remote Smart Parking Assist

• Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)

• 3-Zone Climate

• Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension

• Active Motion Seat

• Heated 2nd Row Seats

GV80 2.5T AWD Standard: $54,650

The list of standard features on the GV80 2.5T AWD trim is very competitive.

Standard Equipment:

•AWD • Panoramic Roof

• Matte Finish Wood Trim

• Ventilated Front Seats

• Manual Rear Side Shades • Heated Steering Wheel

• Rear Cargo 110V AC Power

• Wireless Device Charger

• Digital Key (NFC)

• Rear Occupant Alert

GV80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED: $59,000 (ADVANCED trim adds):

Includes all above-referenced GV80 2.5T AWD Standard content plus:

ADVANCED adds (from Standard):

• 20" Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires

- Front & Rear: 265/50R20

• Leather Seating Surfaces

• Surround View Monitor • Blind-Spot View Monitor

• Remote Smart Parking Assist

• Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)

• Lexicon Premium Audio w/21-Speakers

GV80 2.5T AWD PRESTIGE: $63,400 (PRESTIGE trim adds):

Includes all above-referenced GV80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED content plus:

PRESTIGE adds (from ADVANCED):

•22" Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires

- Front & Rear: 265/40R22

• Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview

- Removes: Rear Self-Leveling Function

• Heads-Up Display • Road Active Noise Cancellation

• Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension

• Active Motion Seat

• 3-Zone Climate

• Heated 2nd Row Seats

GV80 3.5T AWD Standard: $59,150

The list of standard features on the GV80 3.5T AWD trim is very competitive.

3.5T Standard Equipment:

• 3.5L Twin-Turbo V6

• Larger Front Brakes

• 20" Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires

- Front & Rear: 265/50R20 • Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview

- Removes: Rear Self-Leveling Function

GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED: $64,350 (ADVANCED trim adds):

Includes all above-referenced GV80 3.5T AWD Standard content plus:

ADVANCED adds (from Standard):

• Surround View Monitor

• Blind-Spot View Monitor

• Remote Smart Parking Assist

• Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (Rear)

• Lexicon Premium Audio w/21-Speakers

• Heads-Up Display • Leather Seating Surfaces

• Power Driver Seat Bolster & Cushion Extension

• Active Motion Seat

• 3-Zone Climate

• Heated 2nd Row Seats

GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED+: $65,050 (ADVANCED+ trim adds):

Includes all above-referenced GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED content plus:

ADVANCED+ adds (from ADVANCED):

• 3rd Row Seats with Power Folding 50/50 Split (7 passenger configuration)

GV80 3.5T AWD PRESTIGE: $70,950 (PRESTIGE trim adds):

Includes all above-referenced GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED content plus:

PRESTIGE adds (from ADVANCED):

• 22" Alloy Wheels with All-Season tires

- Front & Rear: 265/40R22

• Electronic Limited Slip Differential (Rear)

• Road Active Noise Cancellation

• Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces

• Power 2nd Row Seats • 12.3" 3D Digital Cluster

• Power Rear Side Window Shade • Ventilated 2nd Row Seats (Outboard) • Power Door Closure • 2nd Row Vanity Mirrors • Suede headliner and pillar trim

The Genesis Experience

Beyond intriguing design, unparalleled luxury, dynamic performance, and segment-leading safety, GV80 customers will enjoy numerous amenities that are a hallmark of the Genesis brand:

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance

Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care

Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services

Three years of complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Data Services)

Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates

Lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio

Genesis 2021 GV80 Model Range Pricing Summary

Powertrain (Engine / Transmission / Drivetrain) Model MSRP 2.5T / 8AT / RWD 2.5T RWD Standard $48,900 2.5T RWD ADVANCED $52,800 2.5T RWD PRESTIGE $57,050 Powertrain (Engine / Transmission/ Drivetrain) Model MSRP 2.5T / 8AT / AWD 2.5T AWD Standard $54,650 2.5T AWD ADVANCED $59,000 2.5T AWD PRESTIGE $63,400 Powertrain (Engine / Transmission/ Drivetrain) Model MSRP 3.5T / 8AT / AWD 3.5T AWD Standard $59,150 3.5T AWD ADVANCED $64,350 3.5T AWD ADVANCED+ $65,050 3.5T AWD PRESTIGE $70,950

Metallic and Pearl Paints: $400

*Freight Charges for the 2021MY Genesis GV80 are $1,025.

