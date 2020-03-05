|
Genesis Announces 2021 Genesis GV80 Pricing; Starts At Competitive $48,900
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Genesis GV80 goes on sale this summer with a 2.5T inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine or a 3.5T V-6 twin-turbocharged engine. GV80s equipped with the 2.5T engine will be available with rear-wheel drive (RWD) or optional all-wheel drive (AWD), with a starting Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $48,900. GV80s equipped with the 3.5T engine are available only with all-wheel drive (AWD).
Each GV80 2.5T drivetrain variant (RWD or AWD) is offered in three trim levels: Standard, ADVANCED, and PRESTIGE; while GV80 3.5T variants (AWD), are available in four trim levels: Standard, ADVANCED, ADVANCED+ and PRESTIGE. Every GV80 SUV comes standard with class-leading active and passive safety technology, highly refined luxury interior appointments and driver-focused features.
"To our valued customers, we can't wait to show you how much design, quality and technology you'll find in our all-new GV80 SUV. To our near-future customers who've already initiated over 6,000 reservations for the GV80, we can hardly wait to have you driving your new Genesis," said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO, Genesis Motor North America. He continued, "To our competitors, consider the GV80's pricing a shot across the bow. To our business partners, we can't wait to grow together with you, to new heights, over the next several years."
Additionally, Metallic and Pearl Paint Colors are a standalone $400 option.
GV802.5T RWD Standard: $48,900
The list of standard features on the GV80 2.5T RWD trim is very competitive.
Mechanical
• 8-speed AT SBW w/Paddle-Shifters
• Multi-link Front & Rear Suspension w/ Self-Leveling• Ventilated Front & Rear Disc Brakes
• Drive Mode Select w/Individual Mode Setting
• R-MDPS w/Variable Gear Ratio Steering
Exterior
• Full LED Rear Combination Lamps
Interior
• Front Passenger Seat Walk-in Device
•Leatherette wrapped /stitched Upper IP
•Door Panels w/Perforated Leatherette Inserts
Safety
• Smart Cruise Control
Convenience
• Illuminated Vanity Mirrors w/Dual Sunvisor Extensions
•Towing Wiring
Multimedia / Infotainment
• Bluetooth® Hands-free Phone & Audio Streaming System
• Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
GV80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED: $52,800 (ADVANCED trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 2.5T RWD Standard content plus:
ADVANCED adds (from Standard):
• Heated Steering Wheel
GV80 2.5T RWD PRESTIGE: $57,050 (PRESTIGE trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 2.5T RWD ADVANCED content plus:
PRESTIGE adds (from ADVANCED):
• Remote Smart Parking Assist
GV80 2.5T AWD Standard: $54,650
The list of standard features on the GV80 2.5T AWD trim is very competitive.
Standard Equipment:
• Panoramic Roof
• Heated Steering Wheel
GV80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED: $59,000 (ADVANCED trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 2.5T AWD Standard content plus:
ADVANCED adds (from Standard):
• Blind-Spot View Monitor
GV80 2.5T AWD PRESTIGE: $63,400 (PRESTIGE trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 2.5T AWD ADVANCED content plus:
PRESTIGE adds (from ADVANCED):
• Road Active Noise Cancellation
GV80 3.5T AWD Standard: $59,150
The list of standard features on the GV80 3.5T AWD trim is very competitive.
3.5T Standard Equipment:
• Electronically Controlled Suspension w/ Road Preview
GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED: $64,350 (ADVANCED trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 3.5T AWD Standard content plus:
ADVANCED adds (from Standard):
• Leather Seating Surfaces
GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED+: $65,050 (ADVANCED+ trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED content plus:
ADVANCED+ adds (from ADVANCED):
GV80 3.5T AWD PRESTIGE: $70,950 (PRESTIGE trim adds):
Includes all above-referenced GV80 3.5T AWD ADVANCED content plus:
PRESTIGE adds (from ADVANCED):
• 12.3" 3D Digital Cluster
• Ventilated 2nd Row Seats (Outboard)
• Power Door Closure
• 2nd Row Vanity Mirrors
• Suede headliner and pillar trim
The Genesis Experience
Beyond intriguing design, unparalleled luxury, dynamic performance, and segment-leading safety, GV80 customers will enjoy numerous amenities that are a hallmark of the Genesis brand:
- Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance
- Three years/36,000 miles of complimentary Genesis Service Valet care
- Three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services
- Three years of complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Data Services)
- Three years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates
- Lifetime complimentary traffic data via HD+ Traffic radio
Genesis 2021 GV80 Model Range Pricing Summary
Powertrain
(Engine / Transmission / Drivetrain)
Model
MSRP
2.5T / 8AT / RWD
2.5T RWD Standard
$48,900
2.5T RWD ADVANCED
$52,800
2.5T RWD PRESTIGE
$57,050
Powertrain
(Engine / Transmission/ Drivetrain)
Model
MSRP
2.5T / 8AT / AWD
2.5T AWD Standard
$54,650
2.5T AWD ADVANCED
$59,000
2.5T AWD PRESTIGE
$63,400
Powertrain
(Engine / Transmission/ Drivetrain)
Model
MSRP
3.5T / 8AT / AWD
3.5T AWD Standard
$59,150
3.5T AWD ADVANCED
$64,350
3.5T AWD ADVANCED+
$65,050
3.5T AWD PRESTIGE
$70,950
Metallic and Pearl Paints:
$400
*Freight Charges for the 2021MY Genesis GV80 are $1,025.
Genesis Motor America
Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power and Consumer Reports. In just its first year in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 19 major awards and accolades.
For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com.
Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.
