Genesis Chiropractic Software and Billing Network Announces New Integrated HIPAA Compliant Telehealth Integration

MARLBORO, N.J., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genesis Chiropractic Software and Billing Network, the leading cloud-based business management solution for chiropractors, announced today the launch of its integrated, HIPAA compliant, telehealth solution, available to US-based clients immediately. With Genesis telehealth, healthcare professionals can start running their virtual practice in under 90 seconds.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, there's been a dramatic increase in the utilization of telehealth services for primary care delivery in Fee-for-Service (FFS) Medicare since the early days of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Covid-19 has changed the way in which doctors are interacting with their patients for the better," said Brian Capra, DC Founder and President of Genesis Chiropractic Software. "The new healthcare landscape has forced doctors to pivot in order to achieve proper patient care, which is why HIPAA-compliant, video conferencing is more important now than ever."

According to Capra, doctors face several challenges, "for some doctors, they simply aren't tech savvy and do not know where to begin, for others, using video conferencing tools that aren't integrated with their current daily workflow and practice management technology is not intuitive or convenient."

The Genesis telehealth platform helps solve these issues because it integrates with a practice's current patient appointment book. This allows doctors to easily send secure links directly to their patients prior to the virtual appointment. "This is a game changer because insurance companies are starting to pay for virtual doctor visits," adds Capra.

Additionally, both doctors and their patients benefit from the new platform because appointment reminder emails and SMS are now in one place and the doctor is no longer using two different systems.

About Genesis Chiropractic Software (GCS)

GCS from Billing Precision, LLC was designed by chiropractic business owners with both patient experience and practice profitability in mind. It provides a complete chiropractic practice management system in the cloud that supports every role in a busy chiropractic practice, from the owner and practitioners to the front desk and back office. It automates the vast majority of standard tasks, including patient relationship management, revenue cycle management, compliance and office management. Visit https://genesischiropracticsoftware.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact: Lynn Aronberg

Lynn Aronberg Public Relations

Direct / Mobile: 1-305-401-9343

Email: lynn@lynnaronberg.com

SOURCE Genesis Chiropractic Software