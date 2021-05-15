|
15.05.2021 02:31:00
Genesis Land Development Corp. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors
CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Genesis Land Development Corp. ("Genesis") is pleased to report that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2021 that each of the nominees proposed by management as a director of Genesis were elected as directors.
The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Number
Percentage
Number
Percentage
Stephen Griggs
24,133,679
83.65%
4,717,148
16.35%
Steven J. Glover
27,103,601
93.94%
1,747,226
6.06%
Mark W. Mitchell
27,158,551
94.13%
1,692,276
5.87%
Loudon Owen
24,071,929
83.44%
4,778,898
16.56%
Iain Stewart
27,120,146
94.00%
1,730,681
6.00%
About Genesis
Genesis Land Development Corp. is a land developer and residential home builder in the Calgary Metropolitan Area. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDC).
SOURCE Genesis Land Development Corp.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit mehr als 3.400 Punkten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen schlussendlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte vor dem Wochenende zu. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls stärker. An der Wall Street stehen die Zeichen auf Erholung. In Fernost dominierten am Freitag die Bullen.