GENESIS LAUNCHES 'GENESIS GIVES' INITIATIVE AT THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America announced the launch of its new corporate social responsibility initiative Genesis Gives with inaugural donations of $100,000 each to First Tee, Girls on the Run and the U.S. Soccer Foundation. Ceremonial checks were presented to the three organizations during The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

"At Genesis, we are focused on delivering at the highest levels of performance with our world-class products," said Claudia Marquez, Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Bringing our focus on performance to our corporate social responsibility efforts is a natural extension of our values and our partnership with The Genesis Invitational. We look forward to working closely with our Genesis Gives partners to enhance youth performance in sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities nationwide."

Genesis teed off its Genesis Gives initiative with partnerships focused on improving access to, and performance in, youth sports among under-resourced communities. Participation in sports provides children with a proven platform for developing critical life skills and learning valuable life lessons, including commitment, resilience, courage, collaboration and team work.

"We are grateful for partners like Genesis who share our values and passion for empowering youth through golf," said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. "With support of our dedicated partners, we are opening the door to even more youth, especially in underserved and underrepresented communities, to explore the possibilities in golf and beyond as they build their character and life lessons through the game."

The below organizations received donations of $100,000 each:

First Tee: For 25 years, First Tee has been committed to helping kids build character strengths and important life skills through the game of golf and providing all children with access to opportunities for personal growth in a fun and safe environment.

: Girls on the Run is an after-school program designed to inspire girls of all abilities to recognize and embrace their inner strength. Lessons emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health. U.S. Soccer Foundation: The U.S. Soccer Foundation has established programs proven to help children embrace an active and healthy lifestyle while nurturing their personal growth beyond sports.

Genesis will announce partnerships to support its other core pillar of STEAM education later this year.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor North America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under resourced communities.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the core of everything we do. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, GV70, along with G70, G80, G90, GV60, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification by focusing on a dual electrification strategy involving fuel-cell and battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming a 100% zero emission vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

