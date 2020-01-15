Genesis Luxury Flagship SUV GV80 Debuts In Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis officially launched GV80, its first sport-utility vehicle. GV80 introduces a variety of firsts for the Genesis brand, including a six-cylinder diesel (Not available in the US Market), electronically controlled suspension with road preview, and Road Active Noise Cancellation. The launch event and media test drive took place at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) west of Seoul.

"GV80 represents the essence of the innovative spirit of Genesis," said William Lee, Executive Vice President and Global Head of the Genesis Brand. "As we launch GV80, our first luxury flagship SUV, we simultaneously open a new chapter for Genesis."

The "V" in the GV80 marque represents versatility that only a Genesis SUV can offer. The production GV80 realizes the vision of the GV80 Concept first shown at the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Athletic Elegance Takes New Shape

The GV80 SUV joins the lineup alongside the G70, G80 and G90 sedans with more than a common thread of design identity. The interior and exterior styling of GV80 was the result of a collaboration between Genesis Design studios located in South Korea, the United States and Germany.

"We enjoyed the challenge to apply 'Athletic Elegance' design language to SUV architecture," said Luc Donckerwolke, Executive Vice President, Chief Design Officer of Hyundai Motor Group. "The precise proportions and attention to every detail denote that GV80 is authentic to Genesis design principles."

Signature Genesis design elements are immediately visible on GV80, from every vantage point. The Crest Grille emphasizes gravitas consistent with the positioning of GV80. The Parabolic Line runs smoothly along the side with precise execution, accentuated by power lines above each wheel emphasizing stance and presence. The Quad Lamps, which flank the Crest Grille, are made possible with sophisticated lighting technology.

"The Quad Lamp graphic will become the most recognizable, unique signature of Genesis design, as the simplest of lines communicate a distinct identity," Donckerwolke said. "Two lines will come to define Genesis."

The G-Matrix pattern that appears in light fixtures throughout the exterior is inspired by beautiful orchids seen when diamonds are illuminated by light. The pattern also appears on the available 22-inch wheels.

The body structure of GV80 is enhanced with hot-stamped, high-strength steel, as well as lightweight aluminum used on the doors, hood, and tailgate that allow it to achieve competitive curb weight.

Luxury in Space

The interior of GV80 focuses on "the beauty of white space," characteristic of the elegant South Korean architectural philosophy. The concept of "luxury in space" defines the open feeling of the cabin of GV80, with the G-Matrix pattern as a motif.

"We were able to express a luxurious feel for the interior of GV80 through reductive design and channeling the Korean roots of the Genesis brand," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Genesis Design. "The concept of the 'beauty of white space' is a hallmark of Korean design."

The width of the interior of GV80 was emphasized through the design of sleek, thin air vents that run across the passenger compartment. A 14.5-inch, split-screen infotainment display sits front and center atop the dashboard. The number of hard buttons and switches was intentionally kept to a minimum, both for aesthetic purposes and ease of use. In up-level variants, soft materials cover every surface, from the inside of the door handles to the quilted knee pads that line the lower sides of the console.

The ornate center control unit on the center console covers an electronic, shift-by-wire transmission base with dial-style shift. Handwriting recognition through the Genesis Integrated Controller helps users set a destination or enter data without having to operate a keyboard on the navigation screen—simply by using handwritten letters on the writing recognition control system.

A Mobile Oasis

All journeys in GV80 are intended to be as stress-free as possible, whether a commuting to the office or embarking on a weekend trip. In certain markets where equipped, augmented reality navigation utilizes virtual driving guidelines over actual driving images to help drivers recognize roads. Video taken by the front-mounted camera will be displayed on the infotainment screen, and the optimal driving path will be displayed in a virtual graphic so that the driver can drive along the route easily and accurately.

GV80 features the world's first application of Road Active Noise Cancellation (RANC) technology, which dramatically reduces road noise while driving. Based on the science of digital signal processing, RANC overcomes the limitations of existing noise control technologies that rely on physical technology, such as materials and body structures, to quiet the cabin. RANC generates sound waves of opposite phases in 0.002 second by analyzing road noise in real time, dramatically reducing irregular, simultaneous road noise.

Another world-first technology is an active motion driver's seat that contains seven air cells: a feature that reduces fatigue from long hours of driving. One-touch comfort control, adjustable from the front row, allows for limousine-level relaxation in the second-row seats. Heated and ventilated seats are available in the first two rows.

Innovation in Powertrain for Go-Anywhere Versatility

As an authentic Genesis, GV80 is based on a unique rear-wheel-drive platform; all-wheel drive is optional. GV80 will launch in the home market of South Korea with a Genesis-exclusive, 278-ps 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel engine. Maximum torque is 60.0 kgf.m (Not available in the US Market.). When equipped as a five-seat model with 19-inch wheels, the rear-wheel-drive diesel GV80 variant returns 11.8 km/l. Two turbocharged gasoline engines will be available in the GV80 in the US Market.

GV80 models equipped with all-wheel drive in the US Market will feature an electronically controlled Limited Slip Differential at the rear axle.

Electronically controlled suspension with road preview, another Genesis first, helps provide passengers with optimal ride comfort by recognizing information on the road ahead in advance via the front camera.

Advanced Safety Is Not an Option

Like each member of the Genesis lineup, GV80 provides an unmatched level of standard active and passive safety systems, as part of a brand-level engineering commitment to passenger security and comfort.

"When it comes to safety, GV80 is designed not only to offer protection to its occupants in the event of an accident, but also from accidents from happening at all," Biermann said.

GV80 features the following advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including several world-first technologies:

Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning (SCC-ML) : A world first, SCC-ML advances the science and engineering behind smart cruise control. It is an artificial intelligence-based intelligent navigation technology that helps enable GV80 to independently learn the driving characteristics of its drivers and implement autonomous driving similar to that of human drivers.

: A world first, SCC-ML advances the science and engineering behind smart cruise control. It is an artificial intelligence-based intelligent navigation technology that helps enable GV80 to independently learn the driving characteristics of its drivers and implement autonomous driving similar to that of human drivers. Highway Driving Assist II (HDA II) : This system helps assist the driver in a wider variety of situations than before, including lane change when the turn signal is used, and helping to merge in congested situations.

: This system helps assist the driver in a wider variety of situations than before, including lane change when the turn signal is used, and helping to merge in congested situations. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) : This system is able to help automatically bring GV80 to a stop in certain situations where there is a risk of collision with an approaching vehicle on the left or right side of the intersection. GV80 is also able to help detect potential collision risks, if a pedestrian is in close proximity to the vehicle while in motion.

: This system is able to help automatically bring GV80 to a stop in certain situations where there is a risk of collision with an approaching vehicle on the left or right side of the intersection. GV80 is also able to help detect potential collision risks, if a pedestrian is in close proximity to the vehicle while in motion. Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) : BCA is essentially a Blind Spot Monitor with active capabilities. BCA helps reduce the chance of potential impact with a moving vehicle, upon departing a parallel parking spot as one example.

: BCA is essentially a Blind Spot Monitor with active capabilities. BCA helps reduce the chance of potential impact with a moving vehicle, upon departing a parallel parking spot as one example. Rear Cross-traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) : This system uses rear side radar to help detect and prevent impact with obstacles.

: This system uses rear side radar to help detect and prevent impact with obstacles. Driver Attention Alert Warning (DAW) : This system monitors the driver's attention when driving, by analyzing driving patterns and behaviors, including intermittent steering and unnatural deceleration, through vehicle signals, such as steering angle and steering torque and vehicle position in traffic lane. A forward-looking camera monitors the driver and will generate pop-up messages and warning tones when fatigue or forward-looking neglect is detected.

GV80 also includes 10 standard airbags, including a center-mounted airbag between the front occupants to mitigate interior impact.

Next-Generation Convenience

GV80 leverages the Genesis brand wide commitment to service and convenience with industry-leading remote technology.

Genesis CarPay, a feature unique to the South Korean market, helps to simplify out-of-car payments like refueling. It is a simple in-car payment service that allows drivers to easily pay through the navigation screen without the hassle of separately using cash or a credit card.

Smartphone-enabled technology also allows GV80 drivers to remotely check on their vehicles and its surroundings.

