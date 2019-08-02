Genesis Mining Announces Disposition of Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Genesis Mining Ltd. ("Genesis") announces that it has disposed of beneficial ownership of and control or direction over, an aggregate of 6,584,560 common shares ("Common Shares") of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") by way of a series of sales up to August 1, 2019 through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, at prices ranging from $0.31 to $0.51 per share, for total consideration of $2,824,454.65.

Immediately prior to transactions that triggered the obligation to issue this press release, Genesis had beneficial ownership of and exercised control or direction over 61,730,145 Common Shares and warrants to acquire 2,770,560 Common Share ("Warrants"), representing approximately 19.64% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis (on the basis of 325,675,626 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof and assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants held by Genesis). Immediately following the transactions that triggered the obligation to issue this press release, Genesis had beneficial ownership of and exercised control or direction over 55,145,585 Common Shares and 2,770,560 Warrants, representing approximately 16.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis (on the basis of 325,675,626 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof and assuming the exercise of all of the Warrants held by Genesis).

Genesis holds the Common Shares and Warrants for investment purposes. Genesis may acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Company in the future through the market, privately, or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Any transaction that Genesis may pursue may be made at any time and from time to time without prior notice and will depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the price and availability of the Company's securities, subsequent developments affecting the Company, its business and prospects, other investment and business opportunities available to Genesis, general industry and economic conditions, the securities markets in general, tax considerations and other factors deemed relevant by Genesis.

Genesis will file an early warning report under the SEDAR profile of the Company at www.sedar.com. A copy may also be obtained by contacting Shahriar Hafizi at 650-308-9102. The head office of the Company is located at Suite 3123 - 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V7X 1J1.

