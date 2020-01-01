Genesis Shares First Images Of Its First SUV, GV80

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis shared the first official images of the GV80, the first sport-utility vehicle for the brand. The much-anticipated, three-row (available) GV80 will become the fourth model in the Genesis lineup, joining the G70, G80 and G90 sedans. Like its sedan siblings, GV80 will be based on a rear-wheel-drive platform unique to the Genesis brand; all-wheel drive will be optional. The "V" in the GV80 marque represents versatility that only a Genesis SUV can offer.

"Over the last four years, Genesis established itself as a respected luxury brand with superior vehicle quality and a lineup of class-leading sedans with charismatic and discriminating style," said William Lee, Executive Vice President and Global Head of the Genesis Brand. "With the launch of GV80, Genesis will elevate expectations for excellence within the luxury SUV market."

The first images of GV80, which will be supplemented in coming weeks by engineering details, provide a complete picture of the first SUV created by Genesis Design. The interior and exterior styling of GV80, a development of the GV80 Concept introduced at the 2017 New York auto show, was a collaboration between Genesis Design studios located in South Korea, the United States and Germany.

"GV80 allows us to expand our definition of Athletic Elegance design language to a new typology, while retaining sublime proportionality and sophistication of form," said Luc Donckerwolke, Executive Vice President, Chief Design Officer of Hyundai Motor Group.

Signature Genesis design elements are immediately visible on GV80, from every vantage point. Surrounded by the high-tech Quad Lamps, the Crest Grille emphasizes gravitas consistent with the positioning of GV80. The Parabolic Line runs smoothly along the side with precise execution, accentuated by power lines above each wheel emphasizing stance and presence.

Sang Yup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Genesis Design added, "The Quad Lamp, our design signature, introduces an unmistakable visual impression completely unique to Genesis."

The G-Matrix pattern that appears in light fixtures throughout the exterior, as well the design of the wheels, is inspired by beautiful orchids seen when diamonds are illuminated by light.

The interior of GV80 focuses on the beauty of open space, characteristic of the elegant South Korean architectural aesthetic. Minimalism is in the details, with a commanding driving position surrounded by high mounted control surfaces. The slim air vents stretch across the front to highlight the width of the cabin featuring minimal physical buttons with the new touch screen climate control. The center console is equipped with a jewel-like, rotating electronic gear selector, providing an exquisite balance of simplicity and glamor.

Set to launch globally in 2020, GV80 will commence sales in the home market of South Korea in January. More details will be provided closer to launch.

About Genesis

As a design-focused brand, Genesis has introduced fascinating models that embody 'athletic elegance', including the G70 sport sedan, the G80 and G80 Sport midsize luxury sedans and the flagship G90 luxury sedan. Based in South Korea, Genesis has launched its brand in the U.S., Canada, Russia, the Middle East and Australia. Genesis is one of the highest-ranked brands in the automotive industry by respected, third-party experts including North American Car of the Year, Consumer Reports, J.D. Power and Auto Pacific.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.

Genesis Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesis-shares-first-images-of-its-first-suv-gv80-300980249.html

SOURCE Genesis