Genesys Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in experience orchestration, today announced that it has been Certified™ as a Great Place to Work® in the United States.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work recognizes organizations that go above and beyond for their employees based on what current employees say about their experiences. According to a survey conducted in connection with the certification, overall, 88% of Genesys employees said it's a great place to work – 31% higher than the average US company.

In addition, 94% of Genesys employees feel they are treated fairly, regardless of sexual orientation, race, gender or age. Genesys believes these results reflect its commitment to having an inclusive workforce made up of talented individuals who are as diverse as the markets they serve.

"Genesys being recognized as a Great Place to Work emphasizes how our employees are truly aligned with our values and commitment to deliver the power of empathy to every experience," said Eva Majercsik, Chief People Officer at Genesys. "We strive to have empathy at the center of everything we do, and it starts with our own employees, in making sure they feel heard, respected and valued. With that foundation we are able to create a diverse and inclusive employee experience that allows everyone to personify our values of embracing empathy, flying in formation and going big."

Other highlights from the survey include:

91% of employees said they are proud to tell others they work at Genesys

93% of employees felt new hires are made to feel welcome when joining the company

92% of employees believe people care about each other at Genesys

84% of employees want to work at Genesys for a long time

Genesys has been named a Great Place to Work throughout the world, with certifications in the US, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Brazil, Japan and Philippines. It also has been named a Great Place to Work for six consecutive years in India, where the company was also named a Best Place to Work for Women for the last three years in a row. In addition to India, the UK was named a Best Place to Work for Women.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service®, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

