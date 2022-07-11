Genetec Recognizes Remark Holdings, Inc. as a Silver Partner in the Development Acceleration Program

Companies Will Jointly Market AI Solutions Based Upon Remark's Smart Safety Platform as a Feature Set for Genetec Security Center Customers

LAS VEGAS , July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced that it has been accepted as a Silver Partner in Genetec's Development Acceleration Program ("DAP"). Remark's Smart Safety Platform ("SSP"), a leading video analytics solution, is now available for Genetec's Security Center customers.

"Genetec is a global market leader in video management software via their flagship product, Security Center. We are pleased to have been accepted as a Silver Integration Partner, a distinction that recognizes the value added by our AI-powered SSP," noted Kai-Shing Tao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Remark Holdings. "Our recent customer wins in the arena and transportation segments include our first customers using Genetec's Security Center who, along with the many other potential customers using Security Center, can seamlessly benefit from the full features of our SSP."

The strategic relationship between Remark and Genetec allows current Genetec Security Center users to access the features of Remark's SSP as a seamless plug-in that provides advanced features built on an AIoT architecture, enabling edge computing on AI boxes and servers for both on-premises and cloud deployment scenarios with real-time processing, reduced hardware costs, and reduced storage and bandwidth requirements, thereby leading to greater flexibility and cost efficiency for large-scale deployments.

The SSP plug-in for Security Center: 1) generates real-time alerts for proactive security and safety, such as for intrusions or trespassing, people counting/crowd detection, loitering, unattended bags, anti-social behavior such as vandalism, presence of fire and smoke, and inappropriate vehicular activity with license plate number detection; 2) assists with intelligent forensic investigation by providing for meta-data searches utilizing physical and object recognition attributes to speed up the investigation process; and 3) provides dashboards with actionable insights and reports for daily monitoring and pattern spotting.

About Genetec, Inc.

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio encompassing security, intelligence, and operations. The company's flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition ("ALPR"), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in various applications within the retail, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focused on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company's corporate headquarters and U.S. operations are based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it also maintains operations in London, England and Shanghai, China. The operations of the variable interest entities that the company consolidates are headquartered in Chengdu, China with additional operations in Hangzhou. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

