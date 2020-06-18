Geneva Financial Named Among Top Companies to Work For in Arizona by Arizona Republic, AZCentral.com

PHOENIX, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), AZCentral.com and Republic Media (The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com) announced today that Geneva Financial has earned a spot on the list of 2020 azcentral.com® Top Companies to Work for in Arizona.

This highly selective list is the result of anonymous and comprehensive employee surveys measuring culture, work environment, leadership, and employee pride and satisfaction, combined with rigorous evaluations of workplace practices, policies, perks and demographics.

"This year 125 companies were selected based on the results of very high favorable employee survey scores averaging 90% overall survey results and an impressive 91% overall employee engagement. This level of performance for Arizona companies is about three times the national average when compared to Gallup's recent reporting of US engagement at about 33% favorable," says Denise Gredler, Founder & CEO for BestCompaniesAZ, program consulting partner. "These winners should be very proud of their Top Companies status for this presents a powerful opportunity to attract and retain the very best talent."

"This achievement is particularly special to me, as we are headquartered in Arizona. The majority of our operations team works out of our Chandler, Arizona Corporate Office. I'd like to personally thank all of our Arizona employees for their role in this award," stated Aaron VanTrojen, Founder and CEO of the company. "I am incredibly proud of this company and the culture we have built that is centered primarily around our #1 core value, be a good human."

Official rankings for the Top Companies to Work For in Arizona will be released at a yet to be scheduled formal event later this year.

To inquire about working at Geneva Financial, visit www.GenevaFi.com/loan-officer-opportunity

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 100 branch locations nationwide. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first in order to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Mortgage Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

About Republic Media

Republic Media is a consultative media company that provides you with the means to deliver your message to the right audience in the most effective way. From online to print to direct mail, Republic Media encompasses an array of products including The Arizona Republic, azcentral.com, and La Voz. Since 1890, The Arizona Republic continues to be Arizona's most trusted and most read newspaper. http://www.republicmedia.com/about-us

About BestCompaniesAZ

BestCompaniesAZ is a marketing agency that specializes in employer branding. With more than 30 combined years of industry experience in public relations and human resources, BestCompaniesAZ elevates award-winning organizations through digital marketing, events, communication and award consultation services. For more information, visit BestCompaniesAZ.com.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group is dedicated to establishing Best Places to Work programs to distinguish leaders in workplace excellence. As a research firm, BCG collects data about participating companies as well as employee feedback, analyzes that data, and produces a "Best" distinction that makes each recognized organization, the selected region (or industry) and the organizing partners proud. Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes places of employment that lead the way in defining the employee experience of the 21st century.

