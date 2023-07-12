GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland) July 12, 2023 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and severe liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.



Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2023:

123,140 shares

€616 333.35

During the first half of 2023, total trading was:

On the buy side: 962,200 shares for a total amount of €3,686,246.47

On the sell side: 977,751 shares for a total amount of €3,768,509.64

During this same period, the number of trades were:

On the buy side: 2,143

On the sell side: 1,854

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

27, 911 shares

€769 849,43

ABOUT GENFIT

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

CONTACT

APPENDIX

H1 2023





Buy side Sell side Date Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded amounts in EUR TOTAL 2 143 962 200 3 686 246,47 1 854 977 751 3 768 509,64 02/01/2023 19 7387 29 261,02 10 4688 18 705,12 03/01/2023 12 4448 17 418,06 8 3390 13 346,26 04/01/2023 23 11165 43 266,05 10 4665 18 237,54 05/01/2023 23 7744 29 456,94 9 3798 14 500,92 06/01/2023 7 3936 15 202,76 22 9718 37 479,31 09/01/2023 17 8751 33 823,58 11 6281 24 424,80 10/01/2023 23 8329 31 405,58 4 2961 11 114,29 11/01/2023 19 5803 21 860,02 8 4303 16 315,08 12/01/2023 27 7871 29 418,65 17 6793 25 577,28 13/01/2023 9 4144 15 383,27 5 2157 8 056,11 16/01/2023 10 5147 19 520,25 22 11490 43 423,12 17/01/2023 12 4494 16 983,50 18 6053 23 006,18 18/01/2023 8 2742 10 337,50 7 2742 10 392,32 19/01/2023 14 1844 6 952,60 7 2925 11 071,13 20/01/2023 8 3538 13 393,31 4 2457 9 356,26 23/01/2023 8 3806 14 398,29 11 3710 14 121,89 24/01/2023 16 3365 12 725,05 5 50781 190 472,42 25/01/2023 9 1001 3 783,75 4 1419 5 352,45 26/01/2023 11 5280 19 850,11 4 757 2 873,57 27/01/2023 2 37 140,19 10 6987 26 603,49 30/01/2023 17 8395 31 773,65 9 5383 20 381,92 31/01/2023 1 1 3,82 23 4758 18 328,29 01/02/2023 13 4068 15 838,64 8 2476 9 698,84 02/02/2023 16 2968 11 616,43 18 6642 26 146,90 03/02/2023 11 4161 16 960,69 22 12782 52 496,06 06/02/2023 14 6820 28 527,79 11 8516 35 926,79 07/02/2023 19 7631 32 341,86 9 4492 19 218,75 08/02/2023 15 4179 17 999,54 24 6948 29 939,28 09/02/2023 10 6439 27 631,87 18 8219 35 533,61 10/02/2023 29 12054 51 997,34 15 7779 33 640,29 13/02/2023 36 15965 67 548,07 11 3965 17 197,28 14/02/2023 10 5025 20 641,95 6 2342 9 681,43 15/02/2023 12 11460 46 191,94 23 10682 43 349,27 16/02/2023 13 5012 20 401,10 9 3346 13 684,97 17/02/2023 18 8712 35 319,75 14 5949 24 315,65 20/02/2023 11 4932 19 724,60 3 938 3 808,26 21/02/2023 5 1751 6 898,38 9 2654 10 500,23 22/02/2023 28 7253 28 260,37 10 6175 24 127,89 23/02/2023 10 4183 16 576,06 16 6397 25 492,30 24/02/2023 8 2841 11 254,00 7 4920 19 686,54 27/02/2023 15 4945 20 465,97 23 9392 38 782,67 28/02/2023 8 4758 19 594,73 1 1 4,14 01/03/2023 44 24168 98 164,13 21 13428 54 765,96 02/03/2023 7 4348 17 573,09 14 11072 44 881,90 03/03/2023 23 7139 29 303,10 14 10818 44 581,52 06/03/2023 21 9878 40 251,27 2 1475 6 121,24 07/03/2023 12 2428 9 765,73 12 5662 22 852,00 08/03/2023 2 1128 4 534,58 16 5995 24 413,02 09/03/2023 9 4255 17 279,38 3 201 816,08 10/03/2023 10 4521 18 071,57 13 4521 18 166,78 13/03/2023 34 16201 63 707,19 18 13868 54 802,04 14/03/2023 6 1564 6 231,40 7 2823 11 326,53 15/03/2023 36 14342 55 968,22 2 1193 4 771,98 16/03/2023 10 4527 17 271,68 14 9330 35 837,09 17/03/2023 20 7028 27 036,15 8 4286 16 634,39 20/03/2023 16 11488 43 332,62 9 4150 15 752,61 21/03/2023 11 2546 9 740,92 6 2990 11 482,17 22/03/2023 9 2977 11 136,06 9 2552 9 633,49 23/03/2023 8 3921 14 731,39 7 3921 14 809,81 24/03/2023 24 10272 38 101,11 8 4255 15 745,80 27/03/2023 12 6799 24 910,11 16 6056 22 454,56 28/03/2023 6 1484 5 376,13 7 2436 8 871,91 29/03/2023 9 3281 11 913,31 13 3281 11 987,63 30/03/2023 13 4087 14 889,43 13 5524 20 248,00 31/03/2023 8 3065 11 223,08 10 4312 15 881,01 03/04/2023 15 7643 28 312,88 15 7498 27 951,49 04/04/2023 24 6496 24 143,55 14 7819 29 189,11 05/04/2023 20 6460 23 595,86 3 262 970,74 06/04/2023 17 8018 28 733,95 7 3256 11 763,57 11/04/2023 28 10268 36 144,18 14 9962 35 486,34 12/04/2023 20 11801 41 041,99 35 19132 67 830,98 13/04/2023 9 6657 23 347,56 46 9927 35 256,24 14/04/2023 22 14022 49 841,48 24 9548 34 214,40 17/04/2023 32 16508 57 069,81 18 8605 29 735,70 18/04/2023 19 10543 35 894,38 9 1894 6 428,18 19/04/2023 10 5181 17 412,10 17 9124 30 996,51 20/04/2023 28 11687 39 801,60 13 7803 26 683,92 21/04/2023 32 20929 68 961,26 26 11502 37 717,01 24/04/2023 15 5659 18 638,48 18 8012 26 690,54 25/04/2023 24 9389 30 924,74 34 23323 78 454,14 26/04/2023 15 7436 25 214,29 19 10936 37 742,43 27/04/2023 4 2159 7 275,64 11 4796 16 284,58 28/04/2023 10 5652 20 244,22 27 19276 68 920,95 02/05/2023 13 6404 24 406,41 29 18089 69 631,43 03/05/2023 9 5113 19 442,49 7 2138 8 155,14 04/05/2023 17 10733 39 931,16 7 5772 21 846,85 05/05/2023 4 891 3 429,24 38 20315 76 752,71 08/05/2023 13 7077 27 560,88 37 18222 72 501,51 09/05/2023 53 20348 77 834,36 12 10650 40 502,59 10/05/2023 15 8828 33 994,95 11 7584 29 588,52 11/05/2023 8 4823 18 443,92 12 4291 16 553,86 12/05/2023 32 16241 60 470,28 22 6861 25 786,59 15/05/2023 18 6482 24 186,68 16 9591 36 126,52 16/05/2023 23 7522 28 558,70 12 7835 29 961,04 17/05/2023 23 7000 26 535,74 20 8608 33 080,54 18/05/2023 13 6298 24 401,35 9 3478 13 589,03 19/05/2023 15 6440 25 020,56 16 6438 25 078,78 22/05/2023 17 5311 20 611,51 3 511 2 003,09 23/05/2023 9 3385 13 053,41 2 401 1 551,87 24/05/2023 11 4812 18 494,49 4 2123 8 254,86 25/05/2023 15 4246 16 377,33 9 4245 16 438,80 26/05/2023 13 3945 15 236,81 15 10505 40 776,31 29/05/2023 8 4331 17 172,46 23 10192 40 580,98 30/05/2023 13 12258 48 094,75 3 506 1 983,72 31/05/2023 27 15820 60 468,79 6 3429 13 222,94 01/06/2023 10 5465 20 627,48 12 6720 25 735,79 02/06/2023 9 3288 12 674,85 32 13751 52 932,55 05/06/2023 11 9454 37 127,65 34 18682 73 496,67 06/06/2023 25 11713 45 975,05 36 17748 69 919,84 07/06/2023 70 30373 118 950,69 28 7651 29 759,71 08/06/2023 49 17423 67 226,47 16 6059 23 614,41 09/06/2023 3 1607 6 106,60 4 7556 28 990,03 12/06/2023 5 2895 11 299,76 19 17181 67 437,83 13/06/2023 16 7810 30 804,12 35 19812 79 940,83 14/06/2023 24 10073 40 490,54 25 9134 37 006,86 15/06/2023 16 5692 23 732,91 23 17052 71 431,85 16/06/2023 11 3950 16 431,01 13 4667 19 534,15 19/06/2023 3 2326 9 703,75 10 4593 19 246,14 20/06/2023 7 3290 13 720,65 6 1157 4 824,72 21/06/2023 10 3232 13 531,61 8 5123 21 565,32 22/06/2023 43 30496 122 394,17 1 1 4,17 23/06/2023 30 19207 71 368,99 29 18678 69 876,64 26/06/2023 37 16011 58 862,36 6 1321 5 019,80 27/06/2023 21 14284 50 753,91 18 8109 29 255,97 28/06/2023 5 1866 6 745,52 42 33360 123 913,38 29/06/2023 8 7872 29 644,93 17 11091 42 551,62 30/06/2023 71 33225 135 088,53 50 26866 122 958,43

