GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland) July 12, 2023 – GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and severe liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2023:

  • 123,140 shares
  • €616 333.35

During the first half of 2023, total trading was:

  • On the buy side: 962,200 shares for a total amount of €3,686,246.47
  • On the sell side: 977,751 shares for a total amount of €3,768,509.64

During this same period, the number of trades were:

  • On the buy side: 2,143
  • On the sell side: 1,854

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 27, 911 shares
  • €769 849,43

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and severe liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development. A successful Phase III trial (ELATIVE®) evaluating elafibranor in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) is the fruit of a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Thanks to its expertise in bringing early-stage assets with high potential to late development and pre-commercialization stages, today GENFIT boasts a growing and diversified pipeline of innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Its R&D pipeline covers six therapeutic areas via seven programs which explore the potential of differentiated mechanisms of action, across a variety of development stages (pre-clinical, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3). These diseases are acute on-chronic liver failure (ACLF), hepatic encephalopathy (HE), cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorders (UCD), organic acidemias (OA) and PBC. Beyond therapeutics, GENFIT’s pipeline also includes a diagnostic franchise focused on NASH and ACLF. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, IPSEN became one of GENFIT’s largest shareholders and holds 8% of the company’s share capital. For more information, visit www.genfit.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 in relation to GENFIT’s research and development programs. The use of certain words, including "consider”, "contemplate”, "think”, "aim”, "expect”, "understand”, "should”, "aspire”, "estimate”, "targeted”, "anticipated”, "believe”, "wish”, "may”, "could”, "allow”, "seek”, "encourage” or "have confidence” or (as the case may be) the negative forms of such terms or any other variant of such terms or other terms similar to them in meaning is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its projections are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to safety, biomarkers, cost of, progression of, and results from, its ongoing and planned clinical trials, review and approvals by regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe and worldwide of our drug and diagnostic candidates, potential commercial success of elafibranor if approved, exchange rate fluctuations, potential synergies related to the acquisition of Versantis, our capacity to integrate its assets, develop its programs and our continued ability to raise capital to fund our development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Main Risks and Uncertainties” of the Company’s 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marches financiers (AMF) on April 18, 2023, which is available on the Company’s website (www.genfit.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and public filings and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) including the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 18, 2023. In addition, even if the Company’s results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

APPENDIX
H1 2023

 

 		      
 Buy sideSell side
DateNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded amounts in EURNumber of executionsNumber of sharesTraded amounts in EUR
TOTAL2 143962 2003 686 246,471 854977 7513 768 509,64
02/01/202319738729 261,0210468818 705,12
03/01/202312444817 418,068339013 346,26
04/01/2023231116543 266,0510466518 237,54
05/01/202323774429 456,949379814 500,92
06/01/20237393615 202,7622971837 479,31
09/01/202317875133 823,5811628124 424,80
10/01/202323832931 405,584296111 114,29
11/01/202319580321 860,028430316 315,08
12/01/202327787129 418,6517679325 577,28
13/01/20239414415 383,27521578 056,11
16/01/202310514719 520,25221149043 423,12
17/01/202312449416 983,5018605323 006,18
18/01/20238274210 337,507274210 392,32
19/01/20231418446 952,607292511 071,13
20/01/20238353813 393,31424579 356,26
23/01/20238380614 398,2911371014 121,89
24/01/202316336512 725,05550781190 472,42
25/01/2023910013 783,75414195 352,45
26/01/202311528019 850,1147572 873,57
27/01/2023237140,1910698726 603,49
30/01/202317839531 773,659538320 381,92
31/01/2023113,8223475818 328,29
01/02/202313406815 838,64824769 698,84
02/02/202316296811 616,4318664226 146,90
03/02/202311416116 960,69221278252 496,06
06/02/202314682028 527,7911851635 926,79
07/02/202319763132 341,869449219 218,75
08/02/202315417917 999,5424694829 939,28
09/02/202310643927 631,8718821935 533,61
10/02/2023291205451 997,3415777933 640,29
13/02/2023361596567 548,0711396517 197,28
14/02/202310502520 641,95623429 681,43
15/02/2023121146046 191,94231068243 349,27
16/02/202313501220 401,109334613 684,97
17/02/202318871235 319,7514594924 315,65
20/02/202311493219 724,6039383 808,26
21/02/2023517516 898,389265410 500,23
22/02/202328725328 260,3710617524 127,89
23/02/202310418316 576,0616639725 492,30
24/02/20238284111 254,007492019 686,54
27/02/202315494520 465,9723939238 782,67
28/02/20238475819 594,73114,14
01/03/2023442416898 164,13211342854 765,96
02/03/20237434817 573,09141107244 881,90
03/03/202323713929 303,10141081844 581,52
06/03/202321987840 251,27214756 121,24
07/03/20231224289 765,7312566222 852,00
08/03/2023211284 534,5816599524 413,02
09/03/20239425517 279,383201816,08
10/03/202310452118 071,5713452118 166,78
13/03/2023341620163 707,19181386854 802,04
14/03/2023615646 231,407282311 326,53
15/03/2023361434255 968,22211934 771,98
16/03/202310452717 271,6814933035 837,09
17/03/202320702827 036,158428616 634,39
20/03/2023161148843 332,629415015 752,61
21/03/20231125469 740,926299011 482,17
22/03/20239297711 136,06925529 633,49
23/03/20238392114 731,397392114 809,81
24/03/2023241027238 101,118425515 745,80
27/03/202312679924 910,1116605622 454,56
28/03/2023614845 376,13724368 871,91
29/03/20239328111 913,3113328111 987,63
30/03/202313408714 889,4313552420 248,00
31/03/20238306511 223,0810431215 881,01
03/04/202315764328 312,8815749827 951,49
04/04/202324649624 143,5514781929 189,11
05/04/202320646023 595,863262970,74
06/04/202317801828 733,957325611 763,57
11/04/2023281026836 144,1814996235 486,34
12/04/2023201180141 041,99351913267 830,98
13/04/20239665723 347,5646992735 256,24
14/04/2023221402249 841,4824954834 214,40
17/04/2023321650857 069,8118860529 735,70
18/04/2023191054335 894,38918946 428,18
19/04/202310518117 412,1017912430 996,51
20/04/2023281168739 801,6013780326 683,92
21/04/2023322092968 961,26261150237 717,01
24/04/202315565918 638,4818801226 690,54
25/04/202324938930 924,74342332378 454,14
26/04/202315743625 214,29191093637 742,43
27/04/2023421597 275,6411479616 284,58
28/04/202310565220 244,22271927668 920,95
02/05/202313640424 406,41291808969 631,43
03/05/20239511319 442,49721388 155,14
04/05/2023171073339 931,167577221 846,85
05/05/202348913 429,24382031576 752,71
08/05/202313707727 560,88371822272 501,51
09/05/2023532034877 834,36121065040 502,59
10/05/202315882833 994,9511758429 588,52
11/05/20238482318 443,9212429116 553,86
12/05/2023321624160 470,2822686125 786,59
15/05/202318648224 186,6816959136 126,52
16/05/202323752228 558,7012783529 961,04
17/05/202323700026 535,7420860833 080,54
18/05/202313629824 401,359347813 589,03
19/05/202315644025 020,5616643825 078,78
22/05/202317531120 611,5135112 003,09
23/05/20239338513 053,4124011 551,87
24/05/202311481218 494,49421238 254,86
25/05/202315424616 377,339424516 438,80
26/05/202313394515 236,81151050540 776,31
29/05/20238433117 172,46231019240 580,98
30/05/2023131225848 094,7535061 983,72
31/05/2023271582060 468,796342913 222,94
01/06/202310546520 627,4812672025 735,79
02/06/20239328812 674,85321375152 932,55
05/06/202311945437 127,65341868273 496,67
06/06/2023251171345 975,05361774869 919,84
07/06/20237030373118 950,6928765129 759,71
08/06/2023491742367 226,4716605923 614,41
09/06/2023316076 106,604755628 990,03
12/06/20235289511 299,76191718167 437,83
13/06/202316781030 804,12351981279 940,83
14/06/2023241007340 490,5425913437 006,86
15/06/202316569223 732,91231705271 431,85
16/06/202311395016 431,0113466719 534,15
19/06/2023323269 703,7510459319 246,14
20/06/20237329013 720,65611574 824,72
21/06/202310323213 531,618512321 565,32
22/06/20234330496122 394,17114,17
23/06/2023301920771 368,99291867869 876,64
26/06/2023371601158 862,36613215 019,80
27/06/2023211428450 753,9118810929 255,97
28/06/2023518666 745,524233360123 913,38
29/06/20238787229 644,93171109142 551,62
30/06/20237133225135 088,535026866122 958,43

