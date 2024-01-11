|
11.01.2024 22:10:00
GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial
Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland) January 11, 2024
– GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.
Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2023:
- 147,812 shares
- €530 615.28
During the second half of 2023, total trading was:
- On the buy side: 1721,869 shares for a total amount of €5,726,529.19
- On the sell side: 1697,197 shares for a total amount of €5,640,811.12
During this same period, the number of trades were:
- On the buy side: 2,351
- On the sell side: 2,016
As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 27, 911 shares
- €769 849,43
ABOUT GENFIT
GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases characterized by high unmet medical needs. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Today, GENFIT has a growing and diversified pipeline with programs at various development stages. The Company’s area of focus is Acute on Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF). Its ACLF franchise consists of five assets in development: VS-01, NTZ, SRT-015, CLM-022 and VS-02-HE. These are all based on differentiated mechanisms of action leveraging complementary pathways. Other assets target other life-threatening disease indications such as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) and Urea Cycle Disorders (UCD)/Organic Acidemias (OA). GENFIT’s track record in bringing early-stage assets with high potential to late development and pre-commercialization stages is highlighted in the successful 52-week Phase 3 ELATIVE® trial evaluating elafibranor in PBC. Beyond therapeutics, GENFIT’s pipeline also includes a diagnostic franchise focused on Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) previously known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and ammonia. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, IPSEN became one of GENFIT’s largest shareholders and holds 8% of the company’s share capital. For more information, visit www.genfit.com
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, in relation to GENFIT’s research and development programs. The use of certain words, including "believe”, "potential,” "expect”, "target”, "may” and "will” and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to safety of drug candidates, cost of, progression of, and results from, our ongoing and planned clinical trials, review and approvals by regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe and worldwide, of our drug and diagnostic candidates, potential commercial success of elafibranor if approved, exchange rate fluctuations, our continued ability to raise capital to fund our development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Main Risks and Uncertainties” of the Company’s 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 18, 2023, which is available on the Company’s website (www.genfit.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and public filings and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) including the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 18, 2023 and subsequent filings and reports filed with the AMF or SEC, including the Half-Year Business and Financial Report at June 30, 2023 or otherwise made public, by the Company. In addition, even if the Company’s results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
CONTACT
GENFIT | Investors
Tel: +33 3 2016 4000 | investors@genfit.com
GENFIT | Media
Stephanie Boyer – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | stephanie.boyer@genfit.com
APPENDIX
H2 2023
|
|Buy side
|Sell side
|Date
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded amounts in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded amounts in EUR
|TOTAL
|2 351
|1 721 869
|5 726 529,19
|2 016
|1 697 197
|5 640 811,12
|03/07/2023
|90
|119123
|417 548,75
|64
|113328
|399 399,60
|04/07/2023
|61
|91000
|328 009,50
|42
|62066
|224 907,32
|05/07/2023
|60
|91863
|329 731,21
|49
|93674
|338 505,05
|06/07/2023
|36
|56000
|203 217,28
|16
|25999
|95 160,50
|07/07/2023
|10
|7501
|26 953,64
|23
|34730
|126 346,35
|10/07/2023
|15
|9001
|32 973,72
|23
|17501
|64 973,69
|11/07/2023
|5
|4501
|16 721,22
|17
|9191
|34 363,59
|12/07/2023
|15
|10361
|37 937,01
|18
|9101
|33 486,22
|13/07/2023
|36
|3884
|14 279,99
|15
|6267
|23 244,18
|14/07/2023
|15
|7482
|27 404,55
|7
|4722
|17 378,47
|17/07/2023
|8
|5304
|19 425,26
|10
|5761
|21 225,66
|18/07/2023
|6
|2981
|10 939,70
|15
|4644
|17 150,94
|19/07/2023
|20
|4979
|18 285,58
|7
|1516
|5 611,70
|20/07/2023
|10
|9181
|33 114,49
|4
|2801
|10 153,68
|21/07/2023
|10
|5001
|17 866,07
|4
|5001
|18 003,60
|24/07/2023
|14
|11001
|39 241,45
|15
|8001
|28 728,63
|25/07/2023
|18
|13311
|46 865,10
|7
|6001
|21 198,59
|26/07/2023
|21
|12691
|44 345,02
|11
|8001
|28 203,53
|27/07/2023
|11
|10001
|34 643,46
|13
|6001
|20 913,42
|28/07/2023
|20
|18001
|60 993,51
|12
|6002
|20 416,88
|31/07/2023
|8
|10001
|33 533,45
|7
|2003
|6 750,25
|01/08/2023
|10
|5001
|16 873,32
|16
|11001
|37 473,26
|02/08/2023
|21
|13605
|45 217,71
|8
|5605
|18 714,87
|03/08/2023
|4
|4001
|13 193,30
|6
|6022
|20 123,66
|04/08/2023
|1
|1
|3,35
|16
|7980
|27 073,03
|07/08/2023
|1
|1
|3,41
|5
|7001
|24 263,44
|08/08/2023
|1
|1
|3,44
|11
|7001
|24 433,42
|09/08/2023
|4
|1001
|3 463,48
|3
|501
|1 738,48
|10/08/2023
|3
|1801
|6 135,48
|6
|4001
|13 718,51
|11/08/2023
|5
|4001
|14 103,53
|25
|16901
|60 314,09
|14/08/2023
|3
|1001
|3 453,46
|1
|1
|3,46
|15/08/2023
|10
|3002
|10 212,35
|3
|360
|1 256,40
|16/08/2023
|8
|2300
|7 709,51
|1
|1
|3,37
|17/08/2023
|1
|1
|3,31
|6
|2001
|6 673,31
|18/08/2023
|8
|5318
|17 579,39
|6
|5361
|17 784,10
|21/08/2023
|11
|10184
|33 277,24
|4
|2291
|7 422,91
|22/08/2023
|20
|11001
|35 043,25
|12
|9961
|33 110,07
|23/08/2023
|10
|7001
|22 083,18
|19
|12001
|38 595,70
|24/08/2023
|19
|14001
|44 713,17
|16
|7584
|24 628,81
|25/08/2023
|5
|2715
|8 592,27
|13
|8005
|25 609,76
|28/08/2023
|1
|1
|3,2
|16
|14414
|46 640,97
|29/08/2023
|4
|4501
|14 898,31
|14
|15001
|49 996,98
|30/08/2023
|17
|9002
|29 639,09
|6
|1501
|5 058,35
|31/08/2023
|2
|1500
|4 875,05
|7
|3001
|9 865,79
|01/09/2023
|4
|1501
|4 968,33
|3
|1501
|4 998,33
|04/09/2023
|19
|9002
|29 616,58
|13
|4501
|14 973,30
|05/09/2023
|17
|5999
|19 429,26
|7
|3000
|9 787,47
|06/09/2023
|21
|14287
|45 364,08
|10
|5001
|15 953,19
|07/09/2023
|10
|9928
|33 675,08
|42
|41594
|142 039,35
|08/09/2023
|20
|17200
|61 385,25
|12
|17201
|62 568,64
|11/09/2023
|15
|11350
|43 256,10
|16
|9350
|36 214,98
|12/09/2023
|12
|10467
|38 788,82
|5
|2028
|7 606,89
|13/09/2023
|16
|8001
|29 173,65
|14
|10001
|36 948,69
|14/09/2023
|15
|9001
|33 113,78
|12
|7001
|25 833,76
|15/09/2023
|16
|7001
|25 493,65
|3
|2001
|7 343,67
|18/09/2023
|20
|9501
|33 486,65
|1
|1
|3,63
|19/09/2023
|8
|11557
|39 525,06
|1
|1
|3,49
|20/09/2023
|5
|904
|3 118,79
|9
|10001
|34 765,98
|21/09/2023
|14
|19842
|67 125,09
|5
|1960
|6 869,78
|22/09/2023
|28
|17117
|54 700,97
|6
|29958
|95 766,14
|25/09/2023
|10
|14001
|43 463,30
|2
|358
|1 159,92
|26/09/2023
|19
|20001
|59 993,00
|51
|68644
|218 896,11
|27/09/2023
|25
|15001
|46 715,36
|1
|1
|3,21
|28/09/2023
|16
|16846
|51 983,05
|31
|31848
|98 878,80
|29/09/2023
|17
|8617
|26 973,54
|19
|11999
|37 631,74
|02/10/2023
|37
|19880
|61 440,33
|18
|6496
|20 281,23
|03/10/2023
|9
|8001
|23 882,99
|7
|2721
|8 297,47
|04/10/2023
|1
|1
|2,93
|1
|1
|2,93
|05/10/2023
|23
|18720
|55 269,68
|21
|20001
|59 297,96
|06/10/2023
|20
|10001
|29 502,95
|36
|24001
|71 203,05
|09/10/2023
|19
|14001
|42 443,05
|34
|15044
|45 998,38
|10/10/2023
|42
|22101
|66 413,95
|47
|26002
|78 445,95
|11/10/2023
|20
|8547
|27 024,76
|28
|17252
|53 928,89
|12/10/2023
|11
|10211
|31 938,37
|7
|5001
|15 683,14
|13/10/2023
|41
|16441
|50 597,67
|9
|6035
|18 583,39
|16/10/2023
|8
|6001
|18 183,03
|14
|7967
|24 289,47
|17/10/2023
|26
|14246
|43 329,07
|28
|14034
|42 858,85
|18/10/2023
|32
|13293
|40 352,90
|8
|7878
|24 076,59
|19/10/2023
|43
|27901
|81 730,12
|20
|10247
|30 137,55
|20/10/2023
|7
|5396
|15 484,31
|15
|10292
|29 964,54
|23/10/2023
|7
|2202
|6 419,84
|7
|2202
|6 466,68
|24/10/2023
|30
|14530
|44 109,16
|23
|19612
|59 457,90
|25/10/2023
|34
|19473
|57 263,67
|11
|7184
|21 076,56
|26/10/2023
|13
|10000
|29 040,00
|14
|14818
|43 434,37
|27/10/2023
|43
|12561
|37 911,23
|21
|13413
|40 738,37
|30/10/2023
|15
|17065
|51 278,11
|11
|8001
|24 133,02
|31/10/2023
|8
|4002
|12 165,96
|9
|8001
|24 352,96
|01/11/2023
|22
|17776
|53 512,69
|18
|8847
|26 791,72
|02/11/2023
|26
|25501
|78 420,42
|38
|40987
|126 130,11
|03/11/2023
|21
|11794
|36 925,24
|27
|27380
|86 190,87
|06/11/2023
|26
|17273
|53 180,63
|7
|4080
|12 537,47
|07/11/2023
|8
|4817
|14 813,33
|15
|18010
|56 002,28
|08/11/2023
|4
|2157
|6 772,98
|3
|2845
|8 990,17
|09/11/2023
|15
|7512
|23 658,44
|44
|32668
|104 008,05
|10/11/2023
|41
|29520
|90 918,06
|11
|10876
|33 474,48
|13/11/2023
|1
|1
|3,08
|18
|15313
|48 576,66
|14/11/2023
|59
|41127
|132 912,59
|71
|26459
|86 146,54
|15/11/2023
|49
|27766
|86 897,86
|14
|12766
|40 228,35
|16/11/2023
|22
|8263
|25 391,21
|11
|6183
|19 158,83
|17/11/2023
|27
|14427
|44 149,51
|16
|11342
|34 912,72
|20/11/2023
|3
|1624
|5 088,56
|14
|14812
|46 415,33
|21/11/2023
|27
|14385
|44 637,52
|3
|1362
|4 208,63
|22/11/2023
|7
|2022
|6 206,04
|6
|668
|2 062,61
|23/11/2023
|20
|9134
|27 505,85
|2
|190
|575,68
|24/11/2023
|33
|19664
|59 441,72
|11
|18962
|57 887,76
|27/11/2023
|17
|6269
|18 744,18
|8
|2305
|6 932,26
|28/11/2023
|13
|8884
|26 497,60
|12
|8832
|26 533,98
|29/11/2023
|17
|9905
|29 557,31
|10
|4921
|14 809,36
|30/11/2023
|9
|9899
|29 623,95
|69
|29899
|90 496,80
|01/12/2023
|13
|9744
|29 170,13
|7
|6708
|20 159,69
|04/12/2023
|22
|9332
|27 988,07
|26
|19224
|58 211,62
|05/12/2023
|14
|6439
|19 131,30
|10
|5332
|15 972,17
|06/12/2023
|13
|8242
|24 183,76
|15
|13993
|41 480,57
|07/12/2023
|7
|6855
|20 627,17
|25
|35355
|109 064,16
|08/12/2023
|36
|18001
|57 693,02
|31
|33001
|105 578,78
|11/12/2023
|10
|8501
|27 695,75
|15
|13631
|44 908,69
|12/12/2023
|33
|15520
|53 221,96
|21
|18663
|63 337,74
|13/12/2023
|22
|8274
|28 875,68
|25
|11501
|40 148,15
|14/12/2023
|21
|10001
|36 406,04
|17
|6001
|21 868,54
|15/12/2023
|12
|6001
|21 778,59
|9
|3787
|13 772,49
|18/12/2023
|22
|12501
|46 991,13
|15
|8715
|32 859,38
|19/12/2023
|34
|31865
|115 748,98
|17
|19190
|70 395,44
|20/12/2023
|15
|18606
|66 111,40
|6
|10160
|36 298,02
|21/12/2023
|43
|42128
|144 507,04
|15
|19558
|67 147,31
|22/12/2023
|25
|14931
|50 798,40
|20
|19222
|66 259,39
|27/12/2023
|27
|31000
|109 565,47
|33
|40468
|143 914,73
|28/12/2023
|12
|12401
|44 612,10
|12
|12037
|43 542,28
|29/12/2023
|29
|46000
|164 321,20
|18
|16984
|61 240,40
