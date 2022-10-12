Genius Group Appoints Dr. Tracy Lynn West President University of Antelope Valley

Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group” or the "Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, today announced the appointment of Dr. Tracy Lynn West as President of the University of Antelope Valley ("UAV”), effective October 3. Dr. West joins UAV with more than 17 years experience in the higher education field.

During her most recent role as Campus President of Concorde Career College, Dr. West led more than 600 students and over eighty-five faculty and staff members. During her tenure, she helped students realize and achieve their aspirations of becoming successful healthcare professionals. Prior to this, she worked as an associate professor at DeVry University and an adjunct professor at the University of Redlands, where she taught graduate courses in the Master of Science in Organizational Leadership program.

"Dr. West is a transformational leader who helps students harness their strengths and capabilities, allowing them to advance to their full professional potential,” said Roger James Hamilton, CEO and founder of Genius Group. "Her vast leadership experience will be extremely valuable to Genius Group’s plan to develop its global entrepreneurial academic journey.”

Dr. West’s appointment comes on the heels of Genius Group’s July acquisition of UAV. Acquisitions of this nature are key to Genius Group’s growth strategy as it pursues its mission to disrupt the education sector and build a new curriculum centered around entrepreneurship and lifelong learning.

"Education has always been a passion of mine, so I am extremely excited to serve as UAV’s new president,” said Dr. West. "I look forward to helping the university and Genius Group reach even greater and global heights in their educational endeavors, both today and in the future.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has over 2.9 million students in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005499/en/