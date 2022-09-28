Genius Group Appoints Timothy Murphy to Board of Directors

Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS), a leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, today announced the appointment of FBI and Thomson Reuters Special Services veteran Timothy Murphy to its Board of Directors. Murphy joins Genius Group following 30 years of leadership in the global law enforcement, compliance, intelligence, and business communities.

Murphy began his career as an FBI special agent in 1988, eventually becoming the Deputy Director, a position he held until retiring in 2011. More recently, Murphy helped build Thomson Reuters' Special Services into a fast growing company using data science and technology, where he now Chairs the Board of Directors. In 2019, he joined Consortium Networks as President and CEO to deliver security and risk solutions to CISOs, underpinned by data science. He also serves as Chair of the Foundation Board of Directors and Audit Committee for Ferris State University, and serves on the board of Western Union where he Chairs the compliance committee.

"We are excited to welcome Tim to Genius Group; his tech and compliance expertise and his wide global network will be tremendous assets for furthering our mission,” said Roger James Hamilton, CEO and founder of Genius Group. "His data science experience in particular will help us to scale and grow our tech certifications and degree programs.”

Murphy’s appointment comes on the heels of Genius Group’s recent spate of acquisitions. Since going public in April, the company has expanded its student base through acquisitions of global education organizations including E-Squared Education Enterprises in South Africa, Education Angels in New Zealand, Property Investors Network in the United Kingdom, and University of Antelope Valley in California. By procuring these companies, Genius Group is continuing its strategy to disrupt the education sector and build a new curriculum centered around entrepreneurship and lifelong learning.

"I have always had a keen interest in both education and technology, so I look forward to working closely with the Genius Group senior team,” said Tim Murphy. "I am a firm supporter of the company’s goal to provide lifelong learners with financial literacy and the other tools they need to generate their own careers and succeed in their chosen field.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has over 2.9 million students in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.

