Genius Group to Participate in October Investor Conferences

Genius Group Limited ("Genius Group” or the "Company”) (NYSE American: GNS), announces that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in October:

Diamond Equity Conference

Date: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Company Presentation time: 8.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 p.m. SGT

Speaker: Roger Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer

Think Equity Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Representatives: Erez Simha, Chief Financial Officer; and Flora Hewitt, Vice President of Investor Relations and Mergers and Acquisitions

A live webcast and archived replay on the company presentation will be available on Genius Group’s Investor Relations website at ir.geniusgroup.net.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has over 2.9 million students in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.

