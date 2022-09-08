Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022

Genius Group to Participate in September Investor Conference

Genius Group Limited ("Genius Group” or the "Company”) (NYSE American: GNS), announces that management is scheduled to participate in a company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay on the company presentation will be available on Genius Group’s Investor Relations website at ir.geniusgroup.net.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has over 2.9 million students in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.

