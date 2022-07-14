Genius Group Welcomes Dr. David Vierra as Interim President of the University of Antelope Valley

Genius Group Limited ("Genius Group” or the "Company”) (NYSE American: GNS), a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, and the University of Antelope Valley, recently acquired by Genius Group, today welcomed the appointment of Dr. David Vierra as Interim President of the University of Antelope Valley (UAV), effective 1st July.

Dr. Vierra has a proven track record of working in education, having spent 40 years in public education, including 7 years teaching and 20 years as Superintendent of the Antelope Valley Union High School District, overseeing the education of over 24,000 students. Dr. Vierra has served on the Board of Trustees at UAV for 10 years and as such has a strong affinity with the university, community, students, and teachers.

After retiring as School Superintendent in 2021, Dr. Vierra decided to embark on this new role as he felt it was an exciting time for UAV and wanted to be part of the new direction and growth envisaged by Roger James Hamilton and the Genius Group team, but also be able to offer continuity to the community, faculty, and campus.

The UAV Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Vierra as the Interim President. This new appointment follows the completion of the acquisition of UAV by Genius Group last week, and the UAV founders, Marco and Sandra Johnson, changing positions with Marco Johnson resigning as President and taking on the position of Senior Executive of Athletics, and Sandra Johnson taking on the role of Vice President, with both becoming UAV Board of Trustee Members. Roger James Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Genius Group, was also voted in as a member of the Board of Trustees, and Dr. Steve Gocke was voted in as the Board of Trustee’s new Chair.

Mr. Hamilton commented, "We are delighted by the changes the Board of Trustees have made, providing both continuity and oversight as UAV becomes part of the Genius family. We are looking forward to the next chapter for UAV with David at the helm and with Marco and Sandra taking seats on the Board of Trustees as the founders of the university.”

Dr. Vierra commented, "I am pleased to start this new role. Genius Group’s vision for education is something to get excited about, and now that UAV is part of Genius Group, we have an opportunity to expand UAV’s mission of providing quality undergraduate, graduate, certificate, and continuing education to our local and global community.”

