Genius Metals Provides Corporate Update

CSE:GENI

Appoints David A. Shaw to its Board of Directors

Appoints Anthony D. Frizelle to its Advisory Board

Appoints Michel Boily as Vice-President Exploration

To Resume Second Phase of Field Work at Sakami on September 8th

Grants Stock Options to Directors, Officers, Employees and Consultants

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Genius Metals Inc. (CSE: GENI) ("Genius Metals" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide the following update.

Board of Directors and Advisory Board

The Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of David Shaw to its Board of Directors and and the appointment of Anthony D. Frizelle to its Advisory Board.

David A. Shaw

Mr. Shaw brings in excess of four decades of experience in the technical and financial sectors of the mining and oil and gas resource industries. He specialized in the investigation of the structural control of mineral deposits, and on the economic side he has focused on financial and risk analysis of resource project investment. After graduating from Carleton University, Ottawa, with a Ph.D. in Structural Geology, Mr. Shaw was employed by Chevron Resources Canada as an in-house structural consultant in both the mining and hydrocarbon divisions. He founded the Resource Research Department at Charlton Securities Ltd before assuming the position of Senior Analyst at Yorkton Securities. Since the mid- 1990's, he has worked as an independent consultant and currently serves on the Boards of three other publicly listed resource companies.

Anthony D. Frizelle

Anthony Frizelle, previously held the position of Managing Director at Resource Management & Finance Co. Ltd. ("RM&F"), now RMF (UK) Limited ("RMF"). The London based advisory company assists groups of specialist companies actively developing or investing in natural resource opportunities in the mining and oil and gas sectors.

Prior to establishing RM&F, Anthony was a founding shareholder and CEO of a Canadian resource merchant bank. He has had extensive international business experience in finance, marketing and development of mineral resources having worked in a senior capacity with the Phibro-Salomon Group, Anglo American and Rand Mines. He has launched and listed resource companies quoted on AIM and the Canadian markets, and acted as an advisor for major international resource groups.



Vice-President Exploration

Genius Metals is pleased to announce the appointment of Michel Boily as Vice-President Exploration.

Dr. Boily is an expert geochemist and metallogenist specializing in the interpretation of precious and rare metal deposits in Precambrian volcano-plutonic terranes for the last 25 years. Prior to consulting for the mining industry and government agencies, Dr. Boily was involved as a research associate at MERI/McGill in the study of several rare metals deposits located in the Quebec province; notably the Strange-Lake deposit in Labrador (Zr, Y, REE), the St-Honoré mine in the Saguenay area (Nb, REE) and the Québec Lithium Mine in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt (Li). Since 1992, Dr. Boily has conducted exploration and technical evaluation of gold, base metals and rare metal properties located in Archean greenstone belts and the Grenville Province of Quebec and Ontario, in the Anti-Atlas Proterozoic windows of Morocco, Northern Mexico, Argentina and Nicaragua. Dr. Boily graduated from the Université de Montréal in 1988 with a PhD in geochemistry and carried out post-doctoral studies at the University of Chicago. Since 1984, Dr. Boily has been the author of various publications in international scientific journals and has written numerous technical reports. Dr. Boily is currently a registered Professional Geologist in good standing with l'Ordre des Géologues du Québec.

Genius Metal resumes exploration on Its Sakami Property (James Bay, Québec)

The Corporation is pleased to report that the second phase of the exploration campaign will resume on September 8 on its 100% owned Sakami project. During the first exploration phase, a crew composed of geologists, technicians, helicopter pilot and journeymen spent 16 days on the property and collected 302 rock samples that were sent to the Actlabs Laboratories, in Ancaster, Ontario for gold assaying. The objectives of this first phase were to investigate interesting gold targets revealed from assay results produced from samples collected during the fall of 2019 as well as to discover new gold targets on the newly acquired Sakami claims.

The second phase of the exploration campaign involves the same crew that performed the first phase of work. The personnel will mobilize on the Sakami property to conduct an in-depth exploration of the best gold targets. High-resolution ground-based geophysics will be carried out and an excavator will be brought on site to strip the overburden in high potential areas to further conduct systematic channel sampling. The Corporation believes that some of those targets will be drill-ready by winter.

Genius Metals' employees and its contractors will continue to operate under a COVID-19 management and mitigation plan to ensure the protection of all stakeholders. Genius Metal's mitigation plan has been approved by the Cree Nation Government.

The technical and scientific content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Michel Boily, PhD, P.Geo, VP Exploration for Genius and Qualified Person (QP) as defined by NI 43-101.

Grant of Stock Options

Genius Metals also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to employees, directors, officers, and consultants of Genius Metals to acquire an aggregate of 1,010,000 common shares at $0.30 per share, for a period of 3 to 5 years. These incentive stock options have been granted in accordance with the Corporation Stock Option Plan.

