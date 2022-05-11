|
11.05.2022 15:04:00
Genius Monkey Political Campaigns See 78% Win Rate Over Past 4 Election Cycles
TEMPE, Ariz., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year is on track to be a record year in political spending, which is a big deal, considering the 2019-2020 cycle reported more than $8 billion spent on political advertising. The 2022 midterm elections are already seeing an unprecedented amount of spending leading up to November.
The most important factor in most campaigns is name recognition, whether you're an individual candidate, a PAC, or a lobbyist for a bill or movement. Being visible and well-known can make or break an election.
Genius Monkey has a 78% win rate over the past 4 election cycles. Here are more features you get with Genius Monkey that you may not with other programmatic vendors:Political Targeting:
- Political leanings
- Likely voters
- Affected social groups
- Media Consumption Targeting, which determines if a user is part of a political affiliation and/or has special interests that may indicate certain voting behavior
- Audience Targeting and Audience Segments
- Lookalike audiences
- Direct voter matching with over 80% Match Rate
- Cookie, email and IP targeting
- Geo Targeting including congressional districts, geo fences and more
- Same-day turnarounds, because we know political campaigns are time sensitive
- Ability to handle any campaign size, from school district to national elections
- Over a decade of involvement and data in the political programmatic space, with expertise in Display, Video, OTT/CTV, Audio, and more
Genius Monkey helps you eliminate any wasted ad spend by accurately targeting your most-likely voters, such as those who live in particular voting districts, visit specific websites or have searched certain topics/keywords.
Travis Champ, Genius Monkey COO, said, "Visibility wins elections, and Genius Monkey will make you visible! We are tailor built for political campaigns. Other platforms may offer political advertising as an add-on, but this is a main product offering for us. We have the experience, the right technology, industry leading political targeting, a live dashboard, and a team that can walk you through each step of the way."
You won't reach your entire audience without programmatic, and Genius Monkey is the ideal partner with powerful capabilities to bring you more impressions, better targeting, and big wins.
