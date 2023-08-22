22.08.2023 20:15:00

GENIUSBOS LAUNCHED TO FOCUS ON BALANCE OF SYSTEMS FOR THE ELECTRICAL ENERGY INDUSTRY

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GeniusBOS announced today the formation of the company with the goal of delivering superior quality balance of systems components and transformers serving the renewable and traditional energy industry.

GeniusBOS logo

Recent energy industry trends have influenced GeniusBOS' mission to deliver greater value and service towards accelerating the development of the energy infrastructure of tomorrow. Working closely with their customers, GeniusBOS is committed to tackling those challenges in the marketplace by focusing on quality, lead time and value pricing.

About GeniusBOS
GeniusBOS provides balance of systems products for specialized segments of the energy industry worldwide.

Contact:
GeniusBOS
info@geniusbos.com
www.geniusbos.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geniusbos-launched-to-focus-on-balance-of-systems-for-the-electrical-energy-industry-301907170.html

SOURCE GeniusBOS

