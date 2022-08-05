|
05.08.2022 13:21:08
Genmab, BioNTech Expand Deal To Jointly Develop Novel Immunotherapies For Cancer Patients
(RTTNews) - Biotechnology companies Genmab A/S (GMAB) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced Friday an expansion of their global strategic collaboration to develop and commercialize novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer patients.
Under the expansion, Denmark -based Genmab and Germany's BioNTech will jointly work to research, develop, and commercialize novel monospecific antibody candidates for various cancer indications.
The companies will jointly develop and commercialize, monospecific antibodies leveraging Genmab's proprietary HexaBody technology platform, subject to regulatory approval.
The first monospecific antibody candidate, GEN1053/BNT313, is expected to enter clinical trials by the end of 2022.
GEN1053/BNT313 is a CD27 antibody based on the HexaBody technology, specifically engineered to form an antibody hexamer (a formation of six antibodies) upon binding its target on the cell membrane of the T cells.
Under the deal terms, the companies will equally share the development costs and potential future profit deriving from GEN1053/BNT313.
Genmab and BioNTech have been working since 2015 on the joint development of bispecific cancer antibodies aimed at improving immunotherapy options for cancer patients.
The companies currently have two jointly developed investigational medicines in clinical testing since 2019, fusing BioNTech's proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and Genmab's DuoBody technology platform.
Nachrichten zu BioNTech (ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BioNTech (ADRs)mehr Analysen
|01.07.22
|BioNTech Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.06.22
|BioNTech Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.06.22
|BioNTech Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.06.22
|BioNTech Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.05.22
|BioNTech Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BioNTech (ADRs)
|181,05
|2,96%
|Genmab A-S (spons. ADRs)
|34,00
|-3,41%
