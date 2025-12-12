Genmab A-S Aktie
WKN DE: A1WZYB / ISIN: US3723032062
|
12.12.2025 08:18:48
Genmab Meets Conditions For $97/shr Merus Tender Offer
(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB), a Danish biotechnology company's subsidiary, Genmab Holding II B.V., announced on Friday that the conditions to its tender offer to acquire all Merus N.V. (MRUS) shares for $97 in cash have been met.
The deal supports the company's plan to move toward a fully owned model and strengthens its pipeline by adding Merus' lead asset, petosemtamab. Genmab expects to launch petosemtamab in 2027, and sees at least $1 billion in yearly sales potential by 2029.
At the offer deadline of 5:00 p.m. New York time on December 11, a total of 71,463,077 Merus shares, 94.2% of the outstanding shares, had been tendered.
A subsequent offering period of ten business days begins December 12 and runs until 5:00 p.m. New York time on December 29.
During this period, the company will purchase additional Merus shares at the same $97 per share price, less any required taxes, with immediate acceptance and quick payment.
After the subsequent offering period, the company plans to acquire the remaining Merus shares through previously disclosed follow-on steps, with shareholders receiving payment afterward.
Genmab closed the regular trading session on December 12, 2025, at $32.30, higher $1.06 or 3.39%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price rose to $33.30, gaining $1 or 3.10%, as of 11:00 PM EST.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genmab A-S (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: Genmab A-S (spons ADRs) gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Genmab A-S (spons ADRs) veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: Genmab A-S (spons ADRs) mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Genmab A-S (spons ADRs) legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)