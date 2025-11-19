Genmab A-S Aktie

WKN DE: A1WZYB / ISIN: US3723032062

19.11.2025 04:26:04

Genmab Secures FDA Approval Of EPKINLY Combination Therapy For R/R Follicular Lymphoma

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved EPKINLY (epcoritamab-bysp) in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (EPKINLY + R2) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL).

This approval marks the third indication for EPKINLY and the first-ever FDA approval for a bispecific combination therapy in the lymphoma space.

In June 2024, EPKINLY monotherapy was granted accelerated approval by the FDA for the treatment of R/R FL following two or more lines of systemic therapy. With the results from the confirmatory Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 study, the FDA has also converted the accelerated approval into a full approval.

GMAB closed Tuesday's regular trading at $30.32, down $0.10 or 0.33% on NasdaqGS. But in after-hours trading, the stock edged up by $0.04, or 0.13%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
