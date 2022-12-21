Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
21.12.2022 13:28:04

Genmab Submits NDA For Epcoritamab In Japan For Relapsed/Refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma

(RTTNews) - Genmab A/S (GMAB) announced Wednesday that the company has submitted a Japan new drug application (JNDA) to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) of Japan for subcutaneous epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20)

Epcoritamab is an investigational bispecific antibody, for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

The JNDA submission is supported by the EPCORE NHL-3, open-label, multi-center, phase 2 trial (GCT3013-04) evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of epcoritamab in adult patients in Japan with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL), as well as results from the global EPCORE NHL-1 open-label, multi-center, phase 2 trial (GCT3013-01) evaluating epcoritamab in the same patient population.

Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Genmab A-S (spons. ADRs) 40,00 2,56%

