08.03.2022 14:20:38

Genmab's Epcoritamab Scores Orphan Drug Status In Follicular Lymphoma

(RTTNews) - Danish bio-tech firm, Genmab A/S (GMXAY.PK), said on Tuesday that its investigational drug Epcoritamab has been granted orphan-drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of follicular lymphoma.

A drug is designated an "Orphan drug" if it is intended for treatment, prevention or diagnosis of a rare disease or condition that affects less than 200,000 people in the U.S.

Epcoritamab, being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie (ABBV), is an IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody technology.

A phase 1/2 study evaluating subcutaneous Epcoritamab in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, dubbed EPCORE NHL-1; a phase 1b/2 multinational, interventional trial of Epcoritamab in combination with other standard of care (SOC) agents across different lines of therapy in patients with diffuse large B-cell Lymphoma OR follicular lymphoma ; and a phase 1/2 trial of Epcoritamab in Japanese patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma are underway.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Feuerpause im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX weit in der Gewinnzone -- DAX zieht kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit hohen Aufschlägen. Auch die deutsche Börse schlägt am Mittwoch einen deutlichen Erholungskurs ein. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen