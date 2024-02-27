27.02.2024 14:52:23

Genmab's SBLA For Epcoritamab-bysp Granted Priority Review By FDA

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Genmab A/S (GMAB) and AbbVie (ABBV) revealed that the FDA has given a Priority Review to the supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for Epcoritamab-bysp, a product of the collaboration between the two companies.

This is a T-cell engaging bispecific antibody administered subcutaneously, intended for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma after undergoing two or more lines of systemic therapy.

The sBLA is supported by data from the Phase 1/2 EPCORE NHL-1 clinical trial, showing high overall and complete responses in R/R FL patients treated with epcoritamab.

The companies will divide commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie handling global commercialization.

The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA target action date of June 28, 2024.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AbbVie Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AbbVie Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AbbVie Inc 164,50 -0,30% AbbVie Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zurückhaltend -- DAX erklimmt neues Rekordhoch -- Asiens Märkte tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich verhalten, während der deutsche Leitindex weiter auf Rekordjagd ist. Zur Wochenmitte geht es an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen