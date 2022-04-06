GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces GenServe's 8th Acquisition, OK Generators

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360") is pleased to announce GenServe's acquisition of OK Generators (or the "Company"). GenServe is a portfolio company of GenNx360, a New York-based private equity firm investing in middle market business services and industrial companies.

GenServe is the largest independent provider of scheduled and emergency power generator maintenance, repair and sales in the North Atlantic region, with significant presence across Texas and Florida, serving primarily commercial customers in various industries.

Based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, OK Generators provides maintenance and repair services to generators and backup power solutions, as well as generator and related equipment sales and rentals. The Company is a key player in the Florida generator market, serving a diverse set of customers in the municipal and commercial end markets.

"The acquisition of OK Generators significantly strengthens our presence in the South Florida market. We are excited to bring their team into the GenServe family and accelerate our growth. We are also pleased that Bob Birdsong, former EGSA instructor and a fixture in the industry, will be joining GenServe," said Fred Smagorinsky, GenServe's CEO.

"Once I got to know the GenServe team, I knew my employees would be in good hands and they would take my business to the next level. I am looking forward to my new role with GenServe, helping to drive growth in their Systems Integration Division and am also excited about the opportunity to spend more time engaging in the industry," said Bob Birdsong, OK Generators' President & CEO.

"OK Generators is GenServe's eighth acquisition and its fourth in the past year, a testament to our continued focus on our buy-and-build strategy. This service-focused acquisition in the southern region builds on the robust platform in Texas and Florida that GenServe acquired less than eight months ago," said Daphne Dufresne, GenServe Board member and GenNx360 Managing Partner

About GenServe

GenServe is a leader in the sale, maintenance and repair of industrial generators and backup power solutions. The Company has the largest team of EGSA certified technicians of any independent generator maintenance company. GenServe is a one-stop shop provider of comprehensive emergency power supply system solutions to protect companies against the high cost of power failure. For more information on GenServe, please visit www.genserveinc.com

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries with the objective of implementing and supporting value-enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver cost efficiencies, and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include industrial machinery and components, logistics and supply chain solutions, industrial and environmental services, food and agricultural products and services, infrastructure equipment and services, specialty chemicals, packaging, and aerospace and defense. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City.

