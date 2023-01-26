Geno CEO Named Top 40 Power Player by ICIS Award for Second Straight Year

Christophe Schilling recognized as chemical industry leader for scaling sustainable materials, launching $120M+ palm oil replacement initiative with Unilever and Kao, leading biotech policy conversations

SAN DIEGO and LONDON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Christophe Schilling, co-founder and CEO at Geno , a sustainable materials leader, was included on the 2023 ICIS Top 40 Power Players, a global ranking of the leading CEOs and senior executives driving positive impact in their companies and the chemical industry. This year's recognition is the second consecutive year Schilling has won this award, and the third time he's earned the honor in the past five rankings. Geno is the only biotech company to make this year's list as it continues to scale sustainable materials to improve the sustainability profile of some of the most popular chemicals on the market—including BDO and nylon-6.

This award win caps a year of significant momentum for Geno. In 2022, Geno launched a $120M+ venture with Unilever and Kao that will use Geno's technology to develop plant-based palm oil alternatives which help diversify supply chains and reduce carbon emissions up to 50%. Geno also completed the first demonstration scale production runs for its plant-based nylon-6 with longtime partner Aquafil while breaking ground on a $300M bio-BDO production facility in Iowa alongside partners Cargill and HELM. Additionally, Schilling cemented his role as a leading advocate for the biotech industry, joining the White House Summit on Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing for the American Bioeconomy and testifying in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry to outline how the federal government can advance domestic biomanufacturing.

"Geno's team has led the way taking bio-based chemical alternatives from an exciting idea to large-scale reality," said Schilling. "Our technology and partnerships with leading brands are accelerating the global materials transition and combating climate change by manufacturing sustainable versions of some of the world's most popular chemicals. It's an honor to be recognized alongside industry leaders I admire who are working in parallel to transform the chemical industry."

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players are selected by the global ICIS editorial news team for demonstrating excellence and vision in one or more of the following areas: ESG, innovation, mergers and acquisitions/portfolio management, profitability/shareholder value and projects.

Geno recently won the ICIS Innovation Award for the third straight year, winning the award for Best Product Innovation from a SME for advances in developing plant-based nylon-6 to slash greenhouse gas emissions from textiles, films and plastics.

The ICIS Top 40 Power Players ranking in the January 13 issue of ICIS Chemical Business is available for download here .

About Geno

Geno is harnessing biology to remake everyday products and materials built by and for the planet. In response to the urgent climate crisis, Geno is developing and scaling sustainable materials derived from plant- or waste-based feedstocks instead of fossil fuels. Geno's technology is used to create sustainable materials and ingredients in a range of everyday products, including apparel, cosmetics, carpets, food and beverage, home cleaners, cars and much more.

To learn more, visit genomatica.com.

