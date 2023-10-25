Genpact Named in the 2023 Avtar and Seramount 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) study and the Most Inclusive Company Index (MICI)

Recognition reaffirms Genpact's ongoing commitment to global workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion

NEW DELHI, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that it has been included in Avtar and Seramount's 100 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) list, and is also recognized as an Exemplar of Inclusion in the Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) for the second consecutive year.

Avtar and Seramount evaluated over 350 companies, spanning every major industry, geographical location, and line of business, on their talent practices, programs, and policies to ensure gender inclusion and advancement of diverse employees.

"At Genpact, we know that diverse teams outperform homogenous ones. We amplify our potential and support innovation when we bring people with differences in thought, skills, experiences, and backgrounds together around a common goal," said Heather White, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Genpact. "We are honored to be recognized by Avtar and Seramount and are committed to building an inclusive workplace and a diverse global workforce."

Over the years, Genpact has made steady progress toward its goal of becoming a gender-balanced organization across all levels. Women now represent 42% of the company's global workforce, 50% of board of directors, and 47% of Genpact's leadership council.

"Gender diversity among the 100 Best Companies continues to increase. The average representation of women (overall) is an inspiring 36.9% this year in 2023 up from 25% in 2016, at the time of the launch of the study. At the Top 10 companies, average women's representation reported in 2023, is at 41.7%. At this current rate, a 50:50 gender balance at Best Companies will be a reality by 2030 – a much sooner time frame given the post-pandemic repercussions", said Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President, Avtar Group. "While we celebrate the progress made, we must also be vigilant of the challenges that still persist. Inclusion is an ongoing commitment; constantly innovating, focusing on growth aspirations of diversity talent, and curating a culture of care-hood must be part of leadership priorities, always! Measuring and monitoring success metrices associated with these initiatives, non-negotiable."

Genpact's inclusion in these lists reflects the company's deep-rooted commitment to providing equal opportunity for all, irrespective of gender, age, ethnicity, cultural background, race, disability, or sexual orientation, which is evidenced through its broad range of programs and initiatives designed to attract, retain, and support talent at every stage of their career.

"Corporations on the Most Inclusive Companies in India list remain committed to creating inclusive workplace cultures for their employees," said Subha V. Barry, President, Seramount. "We are proud to recognize their progress in measuring the effectiveness of their DEI programs, while taking the steps necessary to identify opportunities for growth and improvement."

This is Genpact's latest diversity recognition, added to its growing list of industry and workplace awards, including –

See the full winners list for the 2023 Avtar and Seramount 100 Best Companies for Women in India, here. You may view the Most Inclusive Companies Index, here.

About Avtar

Avtar set up in 2000, is India's first diversity advocate & workplace inclusion expert. Renowned for its extensive work in the space of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) and more specifically, women's workforce participation, it is the country's largest provider of second career opportunities for women and is also the earliest to begin working on diversity audits and measurement. Lead by the visionary Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Avtar has ventured into areas of gender inclusion and career creation, which are firsts to India.

Creating platforms for second career women to meet potential employers,

Developing a comprehensive set of career enablers which companies can implement in their workspaces,

Spearheading original research that has provided cutting edge insights to organizations,

Creating India's first diversity hiring portal myavtar.com for women, LGBTQ, PWD, Veterans and Silver Generation

first diversity hiring portal myavtar.com for women, LGBTQ, PWD, Veterans and Silver Generation Re-Skilling, Up-skilling and Counselling of women to pursue sustainable career paths and

Building career intentionality amongst under privileged girl children.

Avtar Group, a Stanford Seed certified company, has built its DEI offerings under six EDs, which ensures that every organization can have a clear path towards moving forward, building and sustaining diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces. The six EDs – Enrich Diversity, Embed Diversity, Enable Diversity, Experience Diversity, Extend Diversity and Endow Diversity are constructed along six key implementation dimensions of Diversity - for Audits & Advisory support, Recruitment Programs, Workshops and Training Programs, Conferences & Events, Extending Diversity to partners, suppliers and vendors, and Endowing underprivileged diversity talent, respectively. For its transformational impact in the realm of DEI, Avtar Group was listed in the prestigious Steward Leadership 25 Listing by Strait Times & INSEAD at Singapore in 2022. To know more, visit www.avtarinc.com

About Seramount

Seramount is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to supporting high-performing, inclusive workplaces. Over four decades, we've established a strong, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Seramount partners with over 450 of the world's most influential companies, large and small, to offer pragmatic solutions including best practice DEI research, workplace assessment, employee learning and development, and talent sourcing. These offerings empower companies to navigate a dynamic corporate environment and to cultivate a resilient, connected workforce that achieves extraordinary outcomes. Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media), now part of EAB, is a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with some of the most iconic companies in the world, we've built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Our comprehensive DE&I toolkit includes actionable research and insights, membership, strategic guidance and consulting, and inspiring events, meeting each client's needs no matter where they are on their journey and guiding them along an ever-changing landscape. Seramount has empowered over 450 organizations to realize the business benefits of diversity, equity, and inclusion. To know more, visit www.seramount.com

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

