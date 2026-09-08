Genpact LtdShs Aktie

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WKN DE: A0MXL7 / ISIN: BMG3922B1072

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08.09.2026 16:52:42

Genpact Names Sumita Pandit CFO; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, Genpact Limited (G), an Agentic Operations company, announced that it has appointed Sumita Pandit as the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of the company, effective September 9.

Sumita succeeds Michael Weiner, who has served as Genpact's Chief Financial Officer since 2021. Michael will remain with the organization as an advisor through the end of the first quarter of 2027.

Sumita has nearly 25 years of experience in technology-driven growth, managing company finances and profits, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), corporate finance, and capital markets.

Most recently, she served as President and Chief Financial Officer of Radian Group, where she managed Radian's mortgage insurance business and oversaw its finance operations.

Before joining Radian, Sumita was the Chief Operating Officer of dLocal, a global payments company, where she helped lead the company through its initial public offering (IPO).

Earlier, she was a Managing Director and Global Head of Fintech Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan. Before that, she worked at Goldman Sachs.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 3.63 percent lower at $35.97.

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Genpact LtdShs 29,74 -0,80% Genpact LtdShs

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