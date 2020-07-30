Genprex CEO Participates in a Second-Round Live Interview on the "Big Biz Show”

Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Varner, has participated in a second-round live interview on the "Big Biz Show,” an emmy-award winning nationally syndicated TV and radio show. A replay of the interview is available for viewing on the Company’s website at https://bit.ly/2Esvq05.

During this interview, Mr. Varner discusses:

Genprex’s lead drug candidate, GPX-001, for non-small cell lung cancer

How the Company is forging ahead during the COVID-19 pandemic

Company catalysts coming in the next 18 months

A recent National Institutes of Health $2.59 million research grant awarded to its collaborators at the University of Pittsburgh for its licensed diabetes gene therapy

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new treatment options for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to in-license and develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Company’s lead product candidate, Oncoprex™, is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for Oncoprex immunogene therapy for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso®) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with osimertinib alone. For more information, please visit the Company’s web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

