Genprex to Present at the MoneyShow June Virtual Event

Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for patients with cancer and diabetes, announced that the Company will present at the MoneyShow June Virtual Event on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 12:50 p.m. EDT.

Mr. Rodney Varner, Genprex’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver an overview of the Company and provide updates on its product pipeline, including its lead drug candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy, which received Fast Track Designation from the Food and Drug Administration for its combination therapy with AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso®. He will also provide an overview of the Company’s in-licensing of a preclinical diabetes gene therapy candidate that has the potential to cure Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Event: MoneyShow June Virtual Event

Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Presentation Time: 12:50 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. EDT

Free Live Webcast Link: https://bit.ly/2zPIfiV

Registration to watch Mr. Varner’s live presentation is free. The live presentation will also be post-produced and made available on MoneyShow.com and MoneyShow’s Youtube channel for on-demand viewing.

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow has been providing self-directed investors and traders with market analysis, investing tools, extensive educations, trading strategies, and portfolio advice from financial experts for nearly 40 years. Given the current climate and COVID-19 impact, MoneyShow has now also gone virtual in its efforts to maintain its outreach to investors. Investors can sign-up for free to join the 100,000+ other members ready to hear in-depth analysis and specific strategies for stocks, bonds, ETFs, commodities, options, futures, forex, and more. For more information about MoneyShow, please visit www.moneyshow.com/online-events.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new treatment options for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to in-license and develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Company’s lead product candidate, Oncoprex™, is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for Oncoprex immunogene therapy for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso®). For more information, please visit the Company’s web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the effect of Genprex’s product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer and diabetes, regarding potential, current and planned clinical trials, regarding the Company’s future growth and financial status and regarding our commercial partnerships and intellectual property licenses. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include the presence and level of the effect of our product candidates, alone and in combination with other therapies, on cancer; the timing and success of our clinical trials and planned clinical trials of Oncoprex™, alone and in combination with targeted therapies and/or immunotherapies, and whether our other potential product candidates, including our gene therapy in diabetes, advance into clinical trials; the success of our strategic partnerships; the timing and success of obtaining FDA approval of Oncoprex™ and our other potential product candidates including whether we receive fast track or similar regulatory designations; costs associated with developing our product candidates and whether patents will ever be issued under patent applications that are the subject of our license agreements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption "Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005112/en/