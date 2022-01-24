24.01.2022 08:00:40

GenSight Announces Vision Improvement Maintained 4 Yrs After Treatment With LUMEVOQ Gene Therapy

(RTTNews) - GenSight Biologics (GSGTF) said Monday that Leber Hereditary Optical Neuropathy subjects treated with LUMEVOQ continued to experience significantly improved vision four years after a single injection of the gene therapy.

The findings came from RESTORE (CLIN06), the long-term follow-up study to which participants in the RESCUE and REVERSE Phase III pivotal trials were invited.

When RESTORE subjects enrolled in the study, 2 years after the one-time injection, they had already experienced clinically meaningful improvements relative to the lowest point of their best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA): +18.8 ETDRS letters equivalent in their LUMEVOQ-treated eyes and +17.3 letters equivalent in their sham-treated eyes.

The company noted that four years after treatment, the bilateral improvement from nadir was sustained, with LUMEVOQ-treated eyes achieving a mean improvement against nadir of +22.5 letters equivalent and sham-treated eyes demonstrating a mean improvement of +20.5 letters equivalent.

The review of the European Marketing Authorization Application for LUMEVOQ is ongoing, with the decision from the CHMP expected in fourth-quarter 2022.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gensight Biologics SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Gensight Biologics SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gensight Biologics SA 4,11 -4,86% Gensight Biologics SA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schaffen es auf grünes Terrain -- Im Abwärtssog: ATX sackt letztlich ab -- DAX geht tiefrot aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Montag mit deutlichen Verlusten. An den US-Börsen ging es schlussendlich doch noch aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien gab es am Montag keine einheitliche Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen