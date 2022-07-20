Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
GenSight Biologics: 5 Years' Data Shows Sustained Efficacy Of LUMEVOQ

(RTTNews) - GenSight Biologics (GSGTF) reported that after 5 years of follow-up, Leber Hereditary Optical Neuropathy subjects treated with LUMEVOQ continued to experience significantly improved vision as a result of a one-time injection of the gene therapy treatment. Safety findings at 5 years post-injection were consistent with previous readouts, which concluded that LUMEVOQ is well-tolerated, the company noted.

"The data so far showing the sustained efficacy of LUMEVOQ, combined with a favorable safety profile, is fully consistent with clinical experts' belief that the gene therapy's effects will not wane after its administration," said Magali TAIEL, Chief Medical Officer of GenSight Biologics.

The review of the European Marketing Authorisation Application for LUMEVOQ is ongoing, with the decision from the CHMP expected in third quarter, 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

