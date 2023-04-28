Gentex Q1 Results Rise, Top Estimates; Backs FY23 Sales View

(RTTNews) - Gentex Corp. (GNTX), a supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass and fire protection technologies, reported Friday that its first-quarter net income was $97.58 million, 11 percent higher than last year's $87.53 million.

Earnings per share were $0.42, an increase of 14 percent from $0.37 for the first quarter of 2022.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company reported net sales of $550.76 million, an 18 percent increase from net sales of $468.25 million in 2022. Analysts expected sales of $529.56 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, Gentex still expects to post revenue of around $2.2 billion. Analysts expect the company to post sales of $2.18 billion for the year. For the fiscal 2022, the company has reported revenue of $1.918 billion.

Additionally, based on the company's current forecasts for light vehicle production for calendar year 2024, the company still expects calendar year 2024 revenue growth of approximately 10 percent above the 2023 revenue guidance of $2.2 billion.

