Gentex Aktie

Gentex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 868891 / ISIN: US3719011096

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23.10.2026 18:25:32

Gentex Q3 Profit Slips, Trims FY26 Revenue Outlook; FY27 Revenue In Line

(RTTNews) - Gentex Corp. (GNTX) Friday reported a decline in profit for the third quarter as net sales edged down from the prior year.

The quarterly net income attributable to the company company was $90.564 million, compared to $100.886 million in the previous year. Earnings per share reduced to $0.43, from $0.46 in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $97.8 million or $0.47 per share.

The supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, fire protection technologies, and consumer electronics' third quarter net sales were $647.709 million from $655.236 million a year ago.

Automotive net sales edged down to $552.5 million, compared to $573.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net sales from the Premium Audio category increased 27 percent to $54.7 million from $43.0 million last year. Net sales from the Other Products category were $40.5 million, which was a 5% increase from the previous year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company expects consolidated revenue of around $2.65 billion, while the previous expectation was in a range of $2.65-$.275 billion.

For the 2027, the revenue projection is $2.80 to $2.90 billion, in line with the previous outlook.

Shares are declining 1.15 points or 5.26 percent at 20.60, while it changed hands at 21.74 on Thursday.

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