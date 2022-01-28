28.01.2022 14:31:25

Gentex Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides FY22 Revenue Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Automotive products firm Gentex Corp. (GNTX) reported on Friday that net income for the fourth quarter plunged to $84.18 million or $0.35 per share from 143.34 million or $0.58 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $419.84 million from $529.86 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.34 per share on revenues of $412.77 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company initiated its revenue guidance in the range of $1.87 billion to $2.02 billion. The Street expects revenues of $2.04 billion for the year.

Additionally, based on the Company's forecasts for light vehicle production for calendar year 2023, the Company currently expects calendar year 2023 revenue growth of approximately 15% - 20% above the 2022 revenue guidance.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gentex Corp.mehr Nachrichten