Genting Hong Kong sinks on funding spat over 'Made in Germany' cruise dream

GAMING and leisure juggernaut Genting Group, led and controlled by one of Asia's richest men Lim Kok Thay, has for decades withstood Malaysia's testy and volatile politics. That's a feat given the tight nexus of politics and business in the South-east Asian nation, and the flak its gambling business has drawn from conservative Islamic groups - which Malaysian politicians occasionally pander to for votes.