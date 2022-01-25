Genuine Names Bert Nappier New CFO As Carol Yancey To Retire

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Company (GPC), a distributer of industrial replacement parts, said on Tuesday that Carol Yancey, Chief Financial Officer or CFO will retire at the end of May, after a three decade long career with the firm. Consequently the company named Bert Nappier as its new finance chief.

Initially, Nappier will join as CFO-Elect, effective from February 28, and on May 2, he will assume the role with full responsibility.

To assist in an orderly and seamless transition, Yancey will serve in an advisory role until her retirement.

Nappier is a strategic financial executive with broad expertise in key areas such as global finance, operations, and business strategy. He is scheduled to join GPC, with a diverse corporate background spanning nearly 25 years, including the last 16 years with FedEx Corporation.