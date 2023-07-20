|
Genuine Parts Boosts FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023, while reaffirming annual total net sales growth.
For fiscal 2023, the company now projects both earnings and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.15 to $9.30 per share on total sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.
Previously, the company expected both earnings and adjusted earnings in the range of $8.95 to $9.10 per share on total sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.
On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.08 per share on revenues of $23.44 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
