Genuine Parts Co Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $256.00 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $171.20 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Genuine Parts Co reported adjusted earnings of $256.22 million or $1.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $4.80 billion from $4.25 billion last year.

Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $256.00 Mln. vs. $171.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.79 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.60 -Revenue (Q4): $4.80 Bln vs. $4.25 Bln last year.