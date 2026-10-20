Genuine Parts Aktie
WKN: 858406 / ISIN: US3724601055
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20.10.2026 13:33:34
Genuine Parts Company Cuts Annual Net Profit Outlook
(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Company (GPC), an automotive and industrial parts provider, on Tuesday revised down its net earnings guidance for the full year, citing its recent business trends and financial results, current growth plans, strategic initiatives, and others.
For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates net income of $5.60 to $5.85 per share, less than the previous guidance of $5.90 to $6.40 per share. Genuine Parts now expects adjusted profit of $7.50 to $7.75 per share, compared with the previous outlook of $7.50 to $8 per share. The company, however, reaffirmed its annual total sales growth guidance of 3% to 5.5%.
For fiscal 2025, Genuine Parts had registered net income of $0.47 per share, with adjusted earnings of $7.37 per share, on net sales of $24.300 billion.
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