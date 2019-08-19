Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of seventy-six and one-quarter cents ($0.7625) per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend is payable October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record September 6, 2019.

About Genuine Parts Company

Genuine Parts Company is a distributor of automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium. The Company also distributes industrial replacement parts and electrical specialty materials in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia through its Industrial Parts Group. S.P. Richards Company, the Business Products Group, distributes a variety of business products in the U.S. and in Canada. Genuine Parts Company had 2018 revenues of $18.7 billion. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

