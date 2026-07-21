Genuine Parts Earnings Decline In Q2; Updates FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Co. (GPC), a provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts, on Tuesday reported a decline in net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

The company said it remains on track to complete its planned separation in the first quarter of 2027 despite a dynamic global environment.

For the second quarter of 2026, net income declined to $227.56 million from $254.88 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.65 versus $1.83 last year.

On an adjusted basis, net income jumped to $296.23 million from $291.79 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $2.15 versus $2.10 last year.

Net sales increased to $6.54 billion from $6.16 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed total sales growth to range around 3% to 5.5%.

The company lowered its full year 2026 earnings per share guidance to $5.90 to $6.40 from $6.10 to $6.60 and the company reaffirmed its full year 2026 adjusted earnings per share guidance of $7.50 to $8.

In the pre-market trading, Genuine Parts is 1.29% higher at $124 on the New York Stock Exchange.