Genuine Parts Aktie
WKN: 858406 / ISIN: US3724601055
|
17.02.2026 13:37:54
Genuine Parts To Separate Automotive, Industrial Businesses Into 2 Listed Companies; Stock Down 7%
(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Company (GPC), an automotive and industrial replacement parts company, said on Tuesday that it plans to separate the company into two independent public companies, one comprising its Automotive Parts Group and the other comprising its Industrial Parts Group.
The transaction is anticipated to be closed in the first quarter of 2027.
Will Stengel, CEO of Genuine Parts, said: "Creating two focused, independent companies sharpens customer and market alignment, increases clarity and speed, simplifies operations and enables disciplined, business-specific investments to unlock long-term value."
For 2025, Global Automotive reported EBITDA of $1.2 billion, with sales of over $15 billion. Global Automotive has a network of more than 10,000 global locations.
Global Industrial, operating under the Motion brand, is a diversified industrial distributor and value-added solutions provider with operations in North America and Australasia. For 2025, the business reported EBITDA of over $1.1 billion, on sales of approximately $9 billion.
GPC was down by 7.22% at $136.60 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genuine Parts Co.
|
17.02.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 am Mittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Start des Dienstagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.26
|Ausblick: Genuine Parts gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
12.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel Genuine Parts-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Genuine Parts von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|S&P 500-Wert Genuine Parts-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Genuine Parts-Investment von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
02.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Genuine Parts mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)