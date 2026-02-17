Genuine Parts Aktie

Genuine Parts

WKN: 858406 / ISIN: US3724601055

17.02.2026 13:37:54

Genuine Parts To Separate Automotive, Industrial Businesses Into 2 Listed Companies; Stock Down 7%

(RTTNews) - Genuine Parts Company (GPC), an automotive and industrial replacement parts company, said on Tuesday that it plans to separate the company into two independent public companies, one comprising its Automotive Parts Group and the other comprising its Industrial Parts Group.

The transaction is anticipated to be closed in the first quarter of 2027.

Will Stengel, CEO of Genuine Parts, said: "Creating two focused, independent companies sharpens customer and market alignment, increases clarity and speed, simplifies operations and enables disciplined, business-specific investments to unlock long-term value."

For 2025, Global Automotive reported EBITDA of $1.2 billion, with sales of over $15 billion. Global Automotive has a network of more than 10,000 global locations.

Global Industrial, operating under the Motion brand, is a diversified industrial distributor and value-added solutions provider with operations in North America and Australasia. For 2025, the business reported EBITDA of over $1.1 billion, on sales of approximately $9 billion.

GPC was down by 7.22% at $136.60 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

