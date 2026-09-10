Genus FY26 Pretax Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Genus (GNS.L) reported fiscal 2026 pretax profit of 310.5 million pounds compared to 28.5 million pounds, prior year. Statutory pretax profit increased significantly year on year due to a 204.1 million pounds gain from the 51% disposal of PIC China to form a strategic joint venture and an increase of 12.8 million pounds in the non-cash fair value IAS41 valuation of biological assets. Basic earnings per share was 431.6 pence compared to 29.3 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 100.2 million pounds compared to 74.3 million pounds, last year, up 35%. Excluding BCA milestones received in both fiscal years, adjusted pretax profit increased 34%. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 110.3 pence compared to 81.8 pence. For the year ended 30 June 2026, revenue was 658.1 million pounds compared to 672.8 million pounds, last year, down 2%. Excluding PIC China, Group revenue was flat in constant currency and down 1% in actual currency.

For fiscal 2027, Genus expects to deliver resilient underlying profit growth. Group adjusted profit before tax in constant currency is expected to be in line with consensus expectations, and moderately higher than normalised fiscal 2026 adjusted profit before tax of 90.3 million pounds.

At last close on LSE, Genus shares were trading at 2,234.00 pence.

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