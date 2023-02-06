|
06.02.2023 22:40:45
Genworth Financial Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $175 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $163 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Genworth Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $167 million or $0.33 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $1.90 billion from $1.74 billion last year.
Genworth Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $175 Mln. vs. $163 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q4): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.
