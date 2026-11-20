(RTTNews) - CareScout Holdings, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW), said on Friday that it will focus exclusively on its aging care services business and discontinue new insurance sales through CareScout Insurance Co., subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

The company said that all the existing CareScout Insurance policies will remain in force, with no changes to servicing contacts or processes. CareScout Insurance will continue to honor its contractual obligations and provide services to existing policyholders, it said in an official statement.

Genworth Financial said that the decision is not expected to have a material impact on its financial condition or results of operations.

Commenting on the developments, Samir Shah, CEO of CareScout, said, "We are choosing to focus our investment on a capital-light services business where we see the greatest opportunity for growth and long-term value creation. Together with our partners, we can help more families plan for and manage the care of aging loved ones as their needs evolve."

On the NYSE, GNW ended Thursday's trading at $7.69, down $0.18 or 2.3 percent. In after-hours trading, the stock fell 1.04 percent to $7.61.