Genworth MI Canada Inc. Announces Appointment of Martin Laguerre as a Director

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: MIC) is pleased to announce today that Martin Laguerre has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company and its main operating subsidiary. Mr. Laguerre serves as the Managing Director & Group Head Structured Finance at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec ("CDPQ"). Prior to joining CDPQ, Mr. Laguerre held senior positions at Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board and General Electric. Mr. Laguerre is a CFA Charterholder and has his International Master of Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University.

"We're delighted to have Martin Laguerre as a new member of the Board. Martin's experience and depth of knowledge will be invaluable to our organization," said David Nowak, Chairman of the Board of Genworth MI Canada Inc.

The Board of Directors also announce the resignation of Alan Norris as a Director of the Company and of its main operating subsidiary. The Board of Directors wishes to thank Mr. Norris for his service to the business.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (TSX: MIC) through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada (Genworth Canada), is the largest private sector residential mortgage insurer in Canada. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers. Genworth Canada differentiates itself through customer service excellence, innovative processing technology, and a robust risk management framework. For more than two decades, Genworth Canada has supported the housing market by providing thought leadership and a focus on the safety and soundness of the mortgage finance system. As at December 31, 2019, the Company had $6.8 billion total assets and $3.9 billion shareholders' equity. Find out more at www.genworth.ca.

