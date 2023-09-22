|
GenXFinancial's MyRemoteFA® Expands Services and Team, Launches Private Client Division
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenXFinancial's subsidiary, MyRemoteFA, a leading provider of remote financial advisory services, today announced the expansion of their services and team and the launch of a new Private Client division. This division delivers personalized financial planning, estate planning, and wealth management strategies to high-net-worth individuals and families.
"Today's clients are comfortable working remotely and value having a dedicated professional to guide their financial plans," said Brian Heapps, Co-Founder and CEO of GenXFinancial.
The expansion includes the hiring of two new team members and the addition of ongoing financial planning services and OnDemand educational resources, complementing the high-net-worth wealth management services provided by the newly launched Private Client Division.
"MyRemoteFA® has grown revenues by 25% year over year and now oversees $375 million in assets(as of 8/31/23)," said Alex Petrovich, CFP®, Head of MyRemoteFA®. "We're excited to extend our remote service model to our new Private Client division, providing dedicated, personalized service and creating tailored wealth management solutions."
Sean Bove, CFP®, head of the new division, added, "Our ongoing remote financial planning model, including estate planning, allows us to work with clients and update their plans in real-time. This combined approach truly defines what it means to deliver 'Financial Advice on Your Terms.'"
In addition to serving its clients, MyRemoteFA® also acts as a continuity partner for most Innovative Financial Group (IFG®)'s national network of advisors, providing assurance in the event of death or disability.
The GenXFinancial Family of Companies, includes MyRemoteFA®, Innovative Financial Group, and SellMyFinancialPractice, provides comprehensive solutions for advisors and clients committed to shaping the future of financial advising.
For more information about MyRemoteFA®, please visit www.myremotefa.com
Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth. (833) 411-6932
